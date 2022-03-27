IPL 2022, RCB vs PBKS | Twitter reacts as Punjab Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 wickets

Punjab Kings under the leadership of debutant skipper Mayank Agarwal managed to defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 wickets in a high-scoring game at the DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai. Odean Smith and Shahrukh Khan were the stars with the bat for the Punjab team as both played brilliant knocks lower down the order similar to what Axar Patel and Lalit Yadav did in the previous game for Delhi Capitals against Mumbai Indians.