IPL 2022, RCB vs PBKS | Twitter reacts as Punjab Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 wickets

Yesterday at 11:49 PM
Punjab Kings defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore in the fourth match of IPL 2022 to start their journey under new skipper Mayank Agarwal with a win. Shahrukh Khan and Odean Smith played a brilliant cameo for Punjab to help them win a high-scoring contest against RCB at the DY Patil Stadium.
Punjab Kings under the leadership of debutant skipper Mayank Agarwal managed to defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 wickets in a high-scoring game at the DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai. Odean Smith and Shahrukh Khan were the stars with the bat for the Punjab team as both played brilliant knocks lower down the order similar to what Axar Patel and Lalit Yadav did in the previous game for Delhi Capitals against Mumbai Indians.
Shahrukh Khan scored 24 from 20 balls which included 2 sixes and a boundary. Odean Smith played an even better knock as he smashed 25 runs from 8 balls which included 3 sixes and a boundary as he batted with a strike rate of a staggering 312.50 to register the first win for his side in IPL 2022.
Earlier, RCB posted a mammoth 205/2 riding in the back of skipper Faf du Plessis's innings of 88 from 57 balls. Virat Kohli scored 41 from 29 balls at a strike rate of 141.37. However, it was Dinesh Karthik who gave the finishing touches to their innings as he scored 32 from 14 balls to help his side cross the 200 mark.
Faf du Plessis's debut as skipper will be a forgettable one as he hopes to win the upcoming matches in the tournament. RCB bowlers were all over the place as they bowled 12 wides in the match.
Here is how Twitter reacted to Punjab Kings' win against RCB:
Would you date?
Date a RCB Fan, They would never give up on you. #RCBvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/0cCDydUQBA— Babitha Ojha (@BabithaOjha) March 27, 2022
Still awaiting the trophy!
15 saal me sab badal Gaya bas RCB ka luck nahi badla.. Sala naam me hi gadbad hai …#RCBvsPBKS— Shubham Gauns (@ShubhamGauns11) March 27, 2022
LOL!
#RCBvsPBKS— Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) March 27, 2022
RCB batting. RCB bowling. pic.twitter.com/vsASAou5pR
Then PBKS came to bat!
#RCBvsPBKS— Jaadu☮️ (@_jaadu_) March 27, 2022
Vintage RCB pic.twitter.com/U5q2nq9WqW
Appreciation!
They chased down 206 without much sweat really! Kya baat hai @PunjabKingsIPL #RCBvsPBKS #IPL2022— Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) March 27, 2022
Harsh defeat!
Only rcb fans can relate 😭😭#FafDuPlessis#RCBvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/Kqw8WW2BT8— Sir Alex 👑 (@__notsocool_) March 27, 2022
He was fantastic
#FafDuPlessis #RCBvsPBKS— Shivam Pratap Singh (@Shivampratap018) March 27, 2022
*Faf treating PKBS bowlers*
Start of the inning vs End of the inning pic.twitter.com/D1fzFmIKrx
Great!
Great gesture from captain Mayank Agarwal. He straight went to Raj Bawa and gave a pat on his back when he was walking to dressing room after a duck on debut... ❤️— Cricket Boi... (@Trends_Cric) March 27, 2022
Mayank Encouraging The Newbie...❤️#RCBvsPBKS#MayankAgarwal #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/2Mfo4dH1R3
CSK fans, are you happy?
After seeing #FafDuPlessis innings 😂 #RCBvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/oEwMvJXoNz— || Asar || (@ThalaAsar) March 27, 2022
He just loves batting!
Virat Kohli loves to bat with South African Legends!#FafDuPlessis #ABDevilliers #ViratKohli𓃵 #RCBvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/YbdmM0kMvK— SportsOnly (@SportsOnlyOG) March 27, 2022
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.