    IPL 2022, RCB vs PBKS | Twitter reacts as Punjab Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 wickets

    PBKS under Mayank Agarwal registered their first win of the season.

    Twitter

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 11:49 PM

    Punjab Kings defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore in the fourth match of IPL 2022 to start their journey under new skipper Mayank Agarwal with a win. Shahrukh Khan and Odean Smith played a brilliant cameo for Punjab to help them win a high-scoring contest against RCB at the DY Patil Stadium.

    Punjab Kings under the leadership of debutant skipper Mayank Agarwal managed to defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 wickets in a high-scoring game at the DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai. Odean Smith and Shahrukh Khan were the stars with the bat for the Punjab team as both played brilliant knocks lower down the order similar to what Axar Patel and Lalit Yadav did in the previous game for Delhi Capitals against Mumbai Indians.

    Shahrukh Khan scored 24 from 20 balls which included 2 sixes and a boundary. Odean Smith played an even better knock as he smashed 25 runs from 8 balls which included 3 sixes and a boundary as he batted with a strike rate of a staggering 312.50 to register the first win for his side in IPL 2022. 

    Earlier, RCB posted a mammoth 205/2 riding in the back of skipper Faf du Plessis's innings of 88 from 57 balls. Virat Kohli scored 41 from 29 balls at a strike rate of 141.37. However, it was Dinesh Karthik who gave the finishing touches to their innings as he scored 32 from 14 balls to help his side cross the 200 mark.

    Faf du Plessis's debut as skipper will be a forgettable one as he hopes to win the upcoming matches in the tournament. RCB bowlers were all over the place as they bowled 12 wides in the match.

    Here is how Twitter reacted to Punjab Kings' win against RCB:

