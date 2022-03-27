IPL 2022, RCB vs PBKS | Twitter reacts as Faf du Plessis scoops Odean Smith for stunning six

Today at 8:47 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis looked in ominous form against Punjab Kings in his first match of IPL 2022. The South African batter turned it on after a slow start and smashed Odean Smith for two sixes on the trot to help his team accelerate in the middle stages of the innings.
Faf du Plessis looked in superb form in his first match as Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper of IPL 2022 against Punjab Kings. The South African batter had a watchful start as he played the anchor role alongside Anuj Rawat who opened the batting with him. However, Faf changed gears after Virat Kohli arrived at the crease as he started taking the Punjab bowling apart.
The incident occurred during the fifth ball of the 12th over when Faf du Plessis scooped Odean Smith handsomely over fine-leg for a massive six. Odean Smith bowled a full toss on leg stump but Faf walked across and scooped the ball with disdain reminding RCB fans of AB de Villiers.
Here is how Twitter reacted:
WHAT.A.SHOT!
March 27, 2022
One more time!
March 27, 2022
Faf going strong!
Half century for @faf1307 in his first innings for #RCB !! #RCBvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/IMSVP3H1IP— Swapnadeep Biswas (@Swapnadeep2002) March 27, 2022
Its fantastic!
FAFtastic❤❤— Simmy🌻 (@Jesusfreak2005) March 27, 2022
Lit!
#FafDuPlessis— Data analyst (@ICTFAN18) March 27, 2022
🔥😳😳😳
We all love him!
@imVkohli @faf1307 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/nEwCoagRPE— D̶°•||❤ (@heythismeD) March 27, 2022
CSK fans, how are you feeling right now?
@ChennaiIPL— 🇮🇳I m musani🇮🇳 (@ImranMusani27) March 27, 2022
Dont you think,you have done a big big mistake by not picking @faf1307
At auctions.why??
About to cry!
CSK fans watching Faf Du Plessis pic.twitter.com/jQmFa4D1jz— Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 27, 2022
Boom!
Faf Du Plessis was 23*(34) to 64*(44) - 41 runs from just 10 balls.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 27, 2022
HHHH
Fifty for Faf du plessis on the Captaincy debut for RCB. Brilliant Innings from Faf. He scored Brilliant 51* runs from 41 balls. #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/Lc016Iwbqa— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) March 27, 2022
Going strong!
#FafDuPlessis #RCBvPBKS #PBKSvRCB— g0v!ñD $#@®mA (@rishu_1809) March 27, 2022
How Faf Du Plessis started & converted his innings pic.twitter.com/9Ps0KFWwLB
Sadness!
#RCBvsPBKS #IPL— Nidhi (@Sassy_Naari_) March 27, 2022
CSK fans watching Faf Du Plessis's innings - pic.twitter.com/JmItgz9Xmd
