    IPL 2022, RCB vs PBKS | Twitter reacts as Faf du Plessis scoops Odean Smith for stunning six

    Faf du Plessis looked in terrific form in his first game as RCB skipper.

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:47 PM

    Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis looked in ominous form against Punjab Kings in his first match of IPL 2022. The South African batter turned it on after a slow start and smashed Odean Smith for two sixes on the trot to help his team accelerate in the middle stages of the innings.

    Faf du Plessis looked in superb form in his first match as Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper of IPL 2022 against Punjab Kings. The South African batter had a watchful start as he played the anchor role alongside Anuj Rawat who opened the batting with him. However, Faf changed gears after Virat Kohli arrived at the crease as he started taking the Punjab bowling apart. 

    The incident occurred during the fifth ball of the 12th over when Faf du Plessis scooped Odean Smith handsomely over fine-leg for a massive six. Odean Smith bowled a full toss on leg stump but Faf walked across and scooped the ball with disdain reminding RCB fans of AB de Villiers.  

    Here is how Twitter reacted:

    WHAT.A.SHOT!

    One more time!

    Faf going strong!

    Its fantastic!

    Lit!

    We all love him!

    CSK fans, how are you feeling right now?

    About to cry!

    Boom!

    HHHH

    Going strong!

    Sadness! 

