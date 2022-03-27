 user tracker image
    IPL 2022, RCB vs PBKS | Twitter reacts as Anuj Rawat drops a simple catch after taking a stunner

    Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings are playing against each other in the third match of the IPL 2022i. Anuj Rawat took two great catches during the Punjab Kings’ innings, however he dropped a sitter of Odean Smith at deep extra cover as the batsman tried to up the tempo of the innings

    IPL 2022 has already begun and the third match of the tournament is being played between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS). PBKS won the toss and they opted to bowl first. RCB posted a mammoth total of 205/2 in the first innings. Faf Du Plessis played key role in the big total scoring 88 runs from 57 balls. Virat Kohli also scored unbeaten 41 runs from 29 balls. 

    Punjab Kings started the chase well as they scored 63 runs in the power play without losing any wicket. Anuj Rawat was impressive in the field taking two good catches of Shikhar Dhawan and LIam Livingstone. However, Rawat dropped a simple catch of Odean Smith who played a cameo in the back end of the innings. In the 17th over of the innings, Smith tried to play an attacking shot to a delivery outside off and lofted it in the air towards deep extra cover. Rawat judged the ball correctly but the ball popped out of his hands. 

    Here is how Twitter reacted to the incident.

