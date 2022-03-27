IPL 2022, RCB vs PBKS | Twitter reacts as Anuj Rawat drops a simple catch after taking a stunner

Yesterday at 11:28 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings are playing against each other in the third match of the IPL 2022i. Anuj Rawat took two great catches during the Punjab Kings’ innings, however he dropped a sitter of Odean Smith at deep extra cover as the batsman tried to up the tempo of the innings
IPL 2022 has already begun and the third match of the tournament is being played between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS). PBKS won the toss and they opted to bowl first. RCB posted a mammoth total of 205/2 in the first innings. Faf Du Plessis played key role in the big total scoring 88 runs from 57 balls. Virat Kohli also scored unbeaten 41 runs from 29 balls.
Punjab Kings started the chase well as they scored 63 runs in the power play without losing any wicket. Anuj Rawat was impressive in the field taking two good catches of Shikhar Dhawan and LIam Livingstone. However, Rawat dropped a simple catch of Odean Smith who played a cameo in the back end of the innings. In the 17th over of the innings, Smith tried to play an attacking shot to a delivery outside off and lofted it in the air towards deep extra cover. Rawat judged the ball correctly but the ball popped out of his hands.
Here is how Twitter reacted to the incident.
Unfortunate!
March 27, 2022
Not happy!
Anuj rawat😡🤬🤬🤬— Akash Raj (@iamnotvkohli) March 27, 2022
He shouldn't get it!
Anuj Rawat - Welcome to IPL.— Arya Harish (@_AryaHarish_) March 27, 2022
Hope the blame wont be on you completely.
Harsh!
Anuj rawat helping pbks to win this match— Josh Katyal (@JoshKatyal) March 27, 2022
It is part of the game!
So what ??— Nischal ❤️ | Anuj Rawat Stan (@SlowerOne_) March 27, 2022
Catch drop is part of game happens with anyone... If you cant praise him for those 2 brilliant catches & fielding efforts then you doesn't have right to criticize him for a rare miss
It will cost PBKS quite heavily!
#anujrawat what have you done dropping that #RCBvPBKS #IPL2022— Atharv Lad (@atharv_lad) March 27, 2022
Massive!
Massive Drop Catch by Anuj Rawat off Odean Smith🥲, Which you believe it #PBKSvRCB #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/uZZbiedYZC— Over Thinker Lawyer 🇵🇰 (RCB♥️) (@Muja_kyu_Nikala) March 27, 2022
They were actually talking about him.
Anuj Rawat is done by commentator's curse here.Yes it's real.#RCBvPBKS #IPL2022 #TATAIPL #TataIPL2022 @IPL— Sayan Chakraborty (@SayanC89) March 27, 2022
Hero to villain!
Cricket is a game, where u can turn from a hero to a villian within few minutes.— Akshat (@AkshatOM10) March 27, 2022
Anuj Rawat : pic.twitter.com/ZtY0PEe2ls
Dropped match!
Anuj Rawat could have possibly dropped the match from his hands. Odean Smith is living on the edge a dropped catch and on the very next ball Harshal missed a simple runout. These chances may come back to haunt RCB.#PBKS #PunjabKings #RCBvPBKS— League11 (@league11_in) March 27, 2022
