IPL 2022, RCB vs PBKS | Twitter reacts as Anuj Rawat drops a simple catch after taking a stunner

Punjab Kings started the chase well as they scored 63 runs in the power play without losing any wicket. Anuj Rawat was impressive in the field taking two good catches of Shikhar Dhawan and LIam Livingstone. However, Rawat dropped a simple catch of Odean Smith who played a cameo in the back end of the innings. In the 17th over of the innings, Smith tried to play an attacking shot to a delivery outside off and lofted it in the air towards deep extra cover. Rawat judged the ball correctly but the ball popped out of his hands.