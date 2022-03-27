IPL 2022 | MS Dhoni is still the best player in IPL, opines Shoaib Akhtar

MS Dhoni decided to step down as the captain of Chennai Super Kings just two days before the start of IPL 2022. The former CSK skipper handed over the captaincy to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Dhoni captained CSK for 12 seasons and helped his side win the title 4 times which is just one less than Mumbai Indians making him one of the most successful leaders in the history of the tournament. Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar talked about the 41-year-old cricketers' decision.