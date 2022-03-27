IPL 2022 | MS Dhoni is still the best player in IPL, opines Shoaib Akhtar

Today at 6:23 PM
MS Dhoni stepped down as the skipper of Chennai Super Kings just two days before the start of IPL 2022 and handed over the captaincy to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar feels that Dhoni could be mentally tired which is why he took this decision.
During a conversation with Sportskeeda, Shoaib Akhtar said he did not understand Dhoni's decision. "Two days before IPL...really did not understand that, to be very honest".
While speaking with Sportskeeda he also talked about Ravindra Jadeja and said, "Jadeja is obviously a very fine cricketer and he will try to the best of his ability to lead the team forward. But Dhoni is one of the minds in cricket that you can always count on".
"He is still the best player in the IPL. I think he must have been mentally tired. He must have thought of handing someone else the responsibility and playing freely," Akhtar said on MS Dhoni.
CSK lost their opening game of IPL 2022 against KKR after failing to do well with the bat. MS Dhoni was the top scorer for his side as he managed to score a fifty which came after 28 innings for him. It will be interesting to see how Ravindra Jadeja will lead his side in the rest of the matches.
