IPL 2022, MI vs DC| Twitter reacts as Tim Seifert takes a stunning catch for Delhi Capitals

Today at 5:09 PM
Match number 2 of the IPL 2022 is being played between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals and the former are batting in the first innings. Tim Seifert produced a remarkable moment in the match with his brilliant piece of fielding as he caught a brilliant catch diving to his left at short mid-wicket.
The second match of the IPL 2022 is currently going on between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. DC won the toss and preferred to bowl first on this surface. For MI, their openers provided a good start to the team scoring 67 runs for the opening wicket. However, Kuldeep Yadav provided breakthroughs for the team as he dismissed Rohit Sharma and Anmolpreet Singh.
Kuldeep also sent Kieron Pollard back to the pavilion on a score of three runs and Tim Seifert produced a stunning piece of fielding in the dismissal. On the penultimate ball of the 16th over of the innings, Kuldeep bowled a short-pitched delivery to Pollard and he tried to play an aerial shot towards mid-wicket. Seifert was fielding at short mid-wicket and he caught an amazing catch diving to his left.
Here is how Twitter reacted to the incident
An absolute stunner from Tim seifert😳
March 27, 2022
Whatta catch it is!
Superb catch from Tim seifert.— Vijay Naidu (@vjnaiduofficial) March 27, 2022
Brilliant effort to send dangerous Kieron Pollard back to the pavilion.#DCvsMI #MIvsDC
Polly didn't expect this coming!
What an Outstanding Catch from Tim Siefert😳, Big Fish Pollard Gone.#MIvDC #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/3iSDd5YnkK— Over Thinker Lawyer 🇵🇰 (RCB♥️) (@Muja_kyu_Nikala) March 27, 2022
Kuldeep on fire!
Tim Seifert off Kuldeep#KhelKhushiyonKa pic.twitter.com/rXCpcCM1DD— ✯𝑺𝒓𝒂𝒗𝒂𝒏 𝑺𝒖𝒓𝒚𝒂 🔔 (@cheeryspider) March 27, 2022
Bird with no wings?
A bird? A plane? No, that’s Tim Seifert! 🔥#IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/QmlbodlBog— TheCric8Addict (@TheCric8Addict) March 27, 2022
Massive respect!
What a catch by tim seifert, well done 👍#DCvMI #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/PwFhdlcseu— Isha Negi (@IshaaNegi17) March 27, 2022
Nodoubt in it!
catch of the tournament🔥— aminul hoque (@waitingfor_71ST) March 27, 2022
take a bow tim seifert 👏👏 https://t.co/dJeikzY5ki
Yes! Agree.
That's Tim Seifert for you!!! #DCvMI #DCvsMI #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/18sc17UpYy— Nilesh G (@oye_nilesh) March 27, 2022
Didn't expect that coming!
Tim seifert 🔥— DhoniVicky (@Dhonivicky738) March 27, 2022
Kuldeep 🔥#IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/1QBwHP1TK2
Jaw dropping catch!
Absolute stunner Tim Seifert !!#IPL2022 #MIvsDC— JP (@CalllMeJP) March 27, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.