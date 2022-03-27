 user tracker image
    IPL 2022, MI vs DC| Twitter reacts as Tim Seifert takes a stunning catch for Delhi Capitals

    Tim Seifert grabbed a brilliant catch to dismiss Keiron Pollard

    Twitter

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 5:09 PM

    Match number 2 of the IPL 2022 is being played between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals and the former are batting in the first innings. Tim Seifert produced a remarkable moment in the match with his brilliant piece of fielding as he caught a brilliant catch diving to his left at short mid-wicket.

    The second match of the IPL 2022 is currently going on between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. DC won the toss and preferred to bowl first on this surface. For MI, their openers provided a good start to the team scoring 67 runs for the opening wicket. However, Kuldeep Yadav provided breakthroughs for the team as he dismissed Rohit Sharma and Anmolpreet Singh. 

    Kuldeep also sent Kieron Pollard back to the pavilion on a score of three runs and Tim Seifert produced a stunning piece of fielding in the dismissal. On the penultimate ball of the 16th over of the innings, Kuldeep bowled a short-pitched delivery to Pollard and he tried to play an aerial shot towards mid-wicket. Seifert was fielding at short mid-wicket and he caught an amazing catch diving to his left. 

    Here is how Twitter reacted to the incident

    An absolute stunner from Tim seifert😳

    Whatta catch it is!

    Polly didn't expect this coming!

    Kuldeep on fire!

    Bird with no wings?

    Massive respect!

    Nodoubt in it!

    Yes! Agree.

    Didn't expect that coming!

    Jaw dropping catch!

