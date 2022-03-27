 user tracker image
    IPL 2022, DC vs MI | Twitter reacts as Tim David drops a sitter at long-on

    Axar Patel and Lalit Yadav stitched a match-winning partnership

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 7:18 PM

    Mumbai Indians are up against Delhi Capitals in second match of IPL 2022 which is also turning out to be a thriller. In the second innings, Tim David dropped a simple catch of Axar Patel and also the team missed an opportunity to run-out as the bowler was not near the sticks to collect the throw.

    Mumbai Indians are playing against Delhi Capitals in an exciting contest of the IPL 2022. Batting first Mumbai Indians posted a total of 177/5 at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Ishan Kishan was instrumental for his team as he scored unbeaten 81 runs from 48 balls playing a volatile knock. Rohit Sharma was also explosive while opening the innings and registered a score of 41 runs from 32 balls. 

    Delhi Capitals started the chase well as Tim Seifert provided them with an explosive opening. The team lost three wickets in the powerplay but the way Axar Patel and Lalit Yadav played in the back end of the innings they created a winning possibility. During the 17th over of the innings, Basil Thampi bowled a full-length delivery to Axar. He played it straight towards long-on but Tim David dropped a sitter. The team also missed a run-out as the bowler was not near the wickets to collect the throw from the fielder. Here is how Twitter reacted to the incident.

    Can anyone explain what's happening here?

    How can this happen in crucial moment!

    All DD side now!

    Almost in DD's hand!

    Sed lifeee!

    If badluck has a face!

    Miracles happen!

    Unbelievable!

    What is joke in it? :D

    :|

