IPL 2022, DC vs MI | Twitter reacts as Tim David drops a sitter at long-on

Delhi Capitals started the chase well as Tim Seifert provided them with an explosive opening. The team lost three wickets in the powerplay but the way Axar Patel and Lalit Yadav played in the back end of the innings they created a winning possibility. During the 17th over of the innings, Basil Thampi bowled a full-length delivery to Axar. He played it straight towards long-on but Tim David dropped a sitter. The team also missed a run-out as the bowler was not near the wickets to collect the throw from the fielder. Here is how Twitter reacted to the incident.