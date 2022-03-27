IPL 2022, DC vs MI | Twitter reacts as Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 4 wickets

Today at 7:51 PM
Delhi Capitals defeated Mumbai Indians in their opening match of IPL 2022 at the Brabourne stadium in Mumbai. Ishan Kishan was the star with the bat for his side as he smashed 81 from 48 balls however his knock was in vain as Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals chased it down in thrilling fashion.
Delhi Capitals defeated in the second match of IPL 2022 by 4 wickets at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Ishan Kishan was at his best as he smashed the Delhi Capitals bowlers all around the ground as he scored an unbeaten 81 from 48 balls. Ishan's knock was studded with 11 boundaries and a six as he batted with a strike rate of 168.75. Mumbai Indians ended with 177/5 looked to be challenging for the Delhi Capitals.
Delhi Capitals came out with positive intent as Tim Seifert took the Mumbai Indians bowling apart. However, his stay at the crease was cut short by Murugan Ashwin who took two wickets in one over to put the brakes on Delhi Capitals. After that, Rishabh Pant also could not make an impact as he got out for just one run following which the team looked in all sorts of trouble.
The Delhi team could not get going which resulted in the run rate going higher. Mumbai Indians pacer Basil Thampi also took two wickets in an over as he sent Prithvi Shaw and Rovman Powell back to the dugout. Shardul Thakur's cameo of 22 from 11 balls also ended by Thampi to help his side register a comfortable win.
However, Axar Patel and Lalit Yadav's partnership turned the match on its head as the two smashed the Mumbai bowlers to every part of the ground. From being 72/5 to winning the game just shows how well the lower-order did for the Delhi team. Lalit Yadav scored 48 from 38 balls and Axar Patel scored 38 from 17 balls making sure that their team started the season with a win.
Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowlers for his side as he took 3 wickets for 18 runs in his four overs.
Here is how Twitter reacted:
Unrealistic scenes from MIvsDC!
*Mumbai Indians lost first match of tournament*— TANGEÑT (@pra_tea_k_) March 27, 2022
Le MI,CSK fanbase:- pic.twitter.com/5PlHqeeCVK
Prediction Baba?
MI lost, now RCB losing🤲🏻🤲🏻— Akshita💌 (@Akshita1206) March 27, 2022
Well you gotta accept the loss!
#IPL2022 (007) @mipaltan and their intense love for losing the 1st match of the season #Sarcasm 🤣🤣🤣— Subham Agarwal (@SkyHigh0830) March 27, 2022
They haven't won a season opener since 2012! #MIvsDC
As a friend of mine said, MI would have lost even if they scored 200 since it's the 1st game 🤣🤣🤣
Oh god!
MI lost, earth is healing— mooh.nochwa (@sirsamosa) March 27, 2022
Hahaha!
#DCvMI Yessssssss....MI lost its 1st match. Now the Trophy is ours...#MumbaiIndians pic.twitter.com/r4HyEUMjni— Dinesh Chawre (@dineshchawre94) March 27, 2022
Hope history repeats!
Mi lost their first match last season as well btw— discount pathan fc (@age366) March 27, 2022
Yeah it is true!
@Shaira_writes I heard MI lost pic.twitter.com/K0c5YD1BaL— JV ♥️ (@_andapanda) March 27, 2022
Great chase by Delhi Capitals!
Wow Delhi !! What a chase !!— Loshan - ARVLOSHAN (@ARVLoshan) March 27, 2022
Well deserved win with short of first choice selections 👏🏻#MIvDC #IPL2022
Both nailed the show!
Axar Patel and Lalit Yadav the game changer. Great win for Delhi Capitals#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2022 #DCvMI #MIvDC #TATAIPL #DelhiCapitals #RishabhPant pic.twitter.com/pb5wtHp3zH— Ashutosh Srivastava (@kingashu1008) March 27, 2022
Horrible ending!
Mumbai indians had big shock— Raj Thakkar (@Raj_bb15fan) March 27, 2022
Bumrah had horrible day with bowl
Lalit yadav coolness got 1st win for delhi
Kuldeep yadav also played well#DCvMI #MIvDC https://t.co/feH58Xithx
