IPL 2022, DC vs MI | Rohit Sharma fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over rate

Rohit Sharma has been handed a fine of Rs 12 lakh for a slow over-rate during the second match of IPL 2022 which took place between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. He and his team could not manage to bowl their overs in the specified time that was allotted to them at the Brabourne stadium in Mumbai.
A statement released by IPL said, "As it was the team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum overrate offences, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was fined Rs 12 lakhs".
Earlier in the game, Ishan Kishan batted brilliantly for his side scoring a valiant 81 to help MI post 177/5 after being asked to bat first by Rishabh Pant. Mumbai Indians had looked in complete control of the game till the partnership between Lalit Yadav and Axar Patel. The two lower-order batters performed supremely as they turned the match on its head. Delhi Capitals who were at one stage 71/5 went on to win the game with four wickets in hand.
Kuldeep Yadav was adjudged player of the match for his brilliant spell of 3/18 in his quota of four overs. After being sidelined by the KKR side and eventually being released by them, Kuldeep Yadav's performance with Delhi Capitals will be a huge boost for his confidence.
