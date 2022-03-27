IPL 2022, DC vs MI | Rohit Sharma fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over rate

Earlier in the game, Ishan Kishan batted brilliantly for his side scoring a valiant 81 to help MI post 177/5 after being asked to bat first by Rishabh Pant. Mumbai Indians had looked in complete control of the game till the partnership between Lalit Yadav and Axar Patel. The two lower-order batters performed supremely as they turned the match on its head. Delhi Capitals who were at one stage 71/5 went on to win the game with four wickets in hand.