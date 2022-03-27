IPL 2022, DC vs MI | Very happy that my lengths were good, Kuldeep Yadav speaks on his performance against Mumbai Indians

Delhi Capitals started their campaign in IPL 2022 with a positive note beating Mumba Indians by four wickets and Kuldeep Yadav played an important role in it picking three wickets for 18 runs. Kuldeep expressed his joy and satisfaction saying that his lengths were good against Mumbai Indians.

Delhi Capitals started IPL 2022 on a positive note as they won their first match against Mumbai Indians by four wickets playing with only two overseas players. The unavailability of some overseas players due to national duty forced them to do so. Batting first, Mumbai Indians posted a total of 177/5. Ishan Kishan played a heroic inning of unbeaten 81 runs. Rohit Sharma scored 41 runs.

Kuldeep Yadav bowled beautifully taking three wickets for 18 runs in his spell and he was adjudged as Player of the Match for his performance. He provided crucial breakthroughs for the team in the powerplay. Reflecting on his own performance, Kuldeep expressed his joy over bowling in good areas.

"I am very happy. My lengths were good. I have been working really hard and have been talking to Ricky Ponting. Before this also I have been talking to Rohit bhai. I haven't changed much in my bowling. The variation in pace was because I was in good rhythm," Kuldeep said in the post-match presentation

Rohit Sharma admitted that Mumbai Indians thought 170+ to be a good score.

“I thought it was a good score. It didn't look like a pitch where you can get 170+ at the start but we played in the middle and finished well,” he stated.

Chasing the target, Tim Seifert provided an explosive start to the innings. However, Murugan Ashwin dismissed Seifert on 21 runs from 14 balls. The team was poised at 104/6 at one stage but a 75-run stand between Axar Patel and Lalit Yadav helped the team register a victory, It was a bad day for Jasprit Bumrah as he leaked 43 runs in his spell. Also, Daniel Sams conceded 57 runs in his spell. Rohit stated that the bowlers didn’t bowl according to plan.

“Just didn't bowl according to our plans. Never been the talk (of badly wanting to win the first game). We always come prepared whether it's the first game or last game. We want to win every game. Things didn't go according to plan but that can happen. Just need to stay close as a group and take the learnings. Disappointed with the loss but not the end,” he explained.