ICC Women's World Cup 2022 | Twitter reacts as Deepti Sharma’s no-ball against South Africa break India’s heart

Today at 3:44 PM
India were knocked out of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 after losing to South Africa by three wickets in Match 28 of the tournament at Christchurch. They were on the cusp of victory until Deepti Sharma, India’s right-arm off-spinner, overstepped by a thin margin fifth ball of the final over.
India had to secure a win against South Africa to secure a place in the semi-finals in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2022. They ended up losing the match on the last ball of the innings, as South Africa chased down 275 with three wickets in hand.
South Africa required three off the last two balls. Mignon du Preez, who was batting on 51, was on strike, while India’s talented all-rounder Deepti Sharma had the ball in hand. The off-spinner’s fifth ball was tossed up on the off stump, and du Preez saw the chance to hit the winning runs. The South African charged down the ground, but hit straight to Harmanpreet Kaur at long-on.
Despite holing out, the on-field umpire then gave du Preez and South Africa a lifeline by informing that Deepti Sharma overstepped by a thin margin. It was so close, but there was no part of the foot behind the line.
With two needed off final two balls, South Africa saw off the target and eliminated India from the 2022 World Cup campaign.
Once again!
💥The unfortunate no-ball that dashed India hopes.— Cricket Master Updater (@MohsinM55415496) March 27, 2022
Deepti Sharma had Mignon du Preez dismissed in the final over, but it was overturned as she'd over-stepped!#CricketMasterUpdater pic.twitter.com/n8uVajgAGF
No ball curse!
India Women's 💔— Genju Dhewen 🇮🇳 (@dhewenpopa) March 27, 2022
World Cup & No Ball 🥺 pic.twitter.com/04CfFQlTJ5
Year changes but no ball stay forever!
Year changed but pain of No Ball remained same😣💔 #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/9okfR0CzQc— A (@AppeFizzz) March 27, 2022
Another No ball!
This the biggest no ball for india after bumrah s champions trophy 2017 no ball #INDvSA #CWC22 pic.twitter.com/sq4zD0GMUl— Araush Singh 🇮🇳 (@PoovannaPaland3) March 27, 2022
Heartbreak!
Just view it from a different angle and its a no ball. Ridiculously marginal call. Have seen the bowlers get benefit of doubt on these before. But unfortunately, not today. #CWC22 pic.twitter.com/elhErvIm3n— Shubh Aggarwal (@shubh_chintak) March 27, 2022
Very!
Spinner bowling a no ball. Heartbreaking— Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) March 27, 2022
Multiple times!
Any ICC events knock out match exists— Dilliwali (@imurAlisha) March 27, 2022
Le bowlers bowling No ball: pic.twitter.com/lBbtus7Nhw
Solid effort from deepti!
Also a pat on the back for Deepti.— Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) March 27, 2022
I thought that was a solid last over under pressure. She was the one who bowled it outside off and forced du Preez (BH grip) to take it from there.
Her control was good. Unfortunately, people would remember it for that no ball.
World cup and no balls!
#INDvSA #CWC22— PRACHURJYA (@Prachurjya29) March 27, 2022
That No Ball !! pic.twitter.com/k1YxyMI5GL
Nothing!
Nothing hurts Indian cricket more than a no ball. 💔— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 27, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.