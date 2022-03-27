 user tracker image
    ICC Women's World Cup 2022 | Twitter reacts as Deepti Sharma's no-ball against South Africa break India's heart

    Twitter reacts as Deepti Sharma's no-ball against South Africa break India's heart

    ICC Women's World Cup 2022 | Twitter reacts as Deepti Sharma's no-ball against South Africa break India's heart

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 3:44 PM

    India were knocked out of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 after losing to South Africa by three wickets in Match 28 of the tournament at Christchurch. They were on the cusp of victory until Deepti Sharma, India’s right-arm off-spinner, overstepped by a thin margin fifth ball of the final over.

    India had to secure a win against  South Africa to secure a place in the semi-finals in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2022. They ended up losing the match on the last ball of the innings, as South Africa chased down 275 with three wickets in hand.

    South Africa required three off the last two balls. Mignon du Preez, who was batting on 51, was on strike, while India’s talented all-rounder Deepti Sharma had the ball in hand. The off-spinner’s fifth ball was tossed up on the off stump, and du Preez saw the chance to hit the winning runs. The South African charged down the ground, but hit straight to Harmanpreet Kaur at long-on.

    Despite holing out, the on-field umpire then gave du Preez and South Africa a lifeline by informing that Deepti Sharma overstepped by a thin margin. It was so close, but there was no part of the foot behind the line.

    With two needed off final two balls, South Africa saw off the target and eliminated India from the 2022 World Cup campaign.

