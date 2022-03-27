ICC Women's World Cup 2022 | Twitter reacts as Deepti Sharma’s no-ball against South Africa break India’s heart

South Africa required three off the last two balls. Mignon du Preez, who was batting on 51, was on strike, while India’s talented all-rounder Deepti Sharma had the ball in hand. The off-spinner’s fifth ball was tossed up on the off stump, and du Preez saw the chance to hit the winning runs. The South African charged down the ground, but hit straight to Harmanpreet Kaur at long-on.