ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 | South Africa end India’s semi-finals hopes with a nail-biting win

India’s 2022 Women’s World Cup campaign has ended with a three-wicket defeat against South Africa in Match 28 of the tournament in Christchurch. The Mithali Raj-led side finished fifth on the points table, with six points (three wins and four losses), behind West Indies (seven points).
South Africa knocked India out from the 2022 Women’s World Cup after beating them by three wickets at Hagley Oval, Christchurch on Sunday (March 27). They completed the 275-run chase on the last ball of the innings to eliminate the Mithali Raj-led side from the tournament.
India had to win this contest to book a place in the semi-finals. After winning the toss and opting to bat, they posted a decent total of 274/7. Openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma starred with the bat, scoring 84-ball 71 and 46-ball 53 respectively, while Mithali Raj hit nine fours in her 84-ball 68. Harmanpreet Kaur chipped in with handy contributions as well. She struck 48 off 57 balls, laced with four fours.
For South Africa, Shabnim Ismail and Masabata Klaas picked up two wickets each, while Ayabonga Khaka and Chloe Tryon had one apiece to their names.
In reply, South Africa lost Lizelle Lee early, courtesy of an excellent run-out by Harmanpreet Kaur. Laura Wolvaardt and Lara Goodall held the fort, scoring a 125-run stand for the second wicket before Richa Ghosh stumped Goodall off Rajeshwari Gayakwad. But Mignon du Preez (52* off 67 balls) and Marizanne Kapp (32 off 30 balls) kept their side in hunt, and in the end, saw off the target in a dramatic fashion.
South Africa required seven runs off the last over. They ran four off the first four balls off Deepti Sharma. Du Preez then tried to kill the game on the fifth ball by hitting Deepti Sharma over long-on, but it went right into the hands of Harmanpreet Kaur. The on-field umpire, however, gave that a no-ball for overstepping.
South Africa, after getting the lifeline, gave India heartbreak by getting the required runs in the last two balls. Du Preez was adjudged Player of the Match for her heroics.
