Twitter reacts as Robin Uthappa hits a majestic flick for six

IPL 2022 commenced with Chennai Super Kings facing Kolkata Knight Riders in the opening match of the season. KKR won the toss and chose to bowl on Wankhede. Umesh Yadav gave a decent start to his team as he dismissed Ruturaj Gaikwad for a duck in the very first over. The pacers were getting a swing in the initial overs. Robin Uthappa came to bat at number 3 after the dismissal of Ruturaj.