    Twitter reacts as Robin Uthappa hits a majestic flick for six

    Robin Uthappa hit a six towards square-leg

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:04 PM

    IPL 2022 has commenced on Saturday and Chennai Super Kings are playing against kolkata Knight Riders in the season opener at Wankhede stadium. Robin Uthappa hit first six of the tournament against Umesh Yadav flicking a delivery straying on his pads and clearing the ropes towards square-leg.

    IPL 2022 commenced with Chennai Super Kings facing Kolkata Knight Riders in the opening match of the season. KKR won the toss and chose to bowl on Wankhede. Umesh Yadav gave a decent start to his team as he dismissed Ruturaj Gaikwad for a duck in the very first over. The pacers were getting a swing in the initial overs. Robin Uthappa came to bat at number 3 after the dismissal of Ruturaj. 

    Uthappa hit the first six of the IPL 2022 against Umesh Yadav. In the third over of the innings, Umesh bowled a delivery straying on the leg-side to Uthappa. The right-hander made no mistake in utilizing the opportunity and he cleared the fence towards square-leg. Here is how Twitter reacted to the incident. 

    WHAT.A.SHOT!

    He is off to a good start!

    Memories!

    Six no.1

    Keep going!

    First of many!

    We all want this!

    Robie the bullie

    Will he?

    Be cautious!

