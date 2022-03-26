Twitter reacts as Robin Uthappa hits a majestic flick for six

Today at 8:04 PM
IPL 2022 has commenced on Saturday and Chennai Super Kings are playing against kolkata Knight Riders in the season opener at Wankhede stadium. Robin Uthappa hit first six of the tournament against Umesh Yadav flicking a delivery straying on his pads and clearing the ropes towards square-leg.
IPL 2022 commenced with Chennai Super Kings facing Kolkata Knight Riders in the opening match of the season. KKR won the toss and chose to bowl on Wankhede. Umesh Yadav gave a decent start to his team as he dismissed Ruturaj Gaikwad for a duck in the very first over. The pacers were getting a swing in the initial overs. Robin Uthappa came to bat at number 3 after the dismissal of Ruturaj.
Uthappa hit the first six of the IPL 2022 against Umesh Yadav. In the third over of the innings, Umesh bowled a delivery straying on the leg-side to Uthappa. The right-hander made no mistake in utilizing the opportunity and he cleared the fence towards square-leg. Here is how Twitter reacted to the incident.
WHAT.A.SHOT!
March 26, 2022
He is off to a good start!
Robin Uthappa looks so good when on song really— Kunal Tolani 🏏 (@Kunal_jt) March 26, 2022
Memories!
Everytime I see Robin Uthappa playing, it reminds me off his 50 vs Pakistan in 2007 WT20. #CSKvsKKR— S A A D 🇵🇰 (@SaadSays22) March 26, 2022
Six no.1
First six of the tournament by Robin uthappa #IPL2022 #CSKvKKR— Mohammad Zaid ⚡ (@_Mohammad__zaid) March 26, 2022
Keep going!
Keep going like this Robin Uthappa 🏏— Dee Kay (@its_deekay_) March 26, 2022
First of many!
First SIX of #IPL2022 comes from the bat of Robin Uthappa who clicks it towards fine leg.— Ashish Meena (@AshishMeena26) March 26, 2022
We all want this!
Robin-Hood-Uthappa 🔥. Want a cracking innings. #CSKvKKR #IPL2022— Unknown One (@Unknown_One_01) March 26, 2022
Robie the bullie
Imagine getting bullied by Robin Uthappa— TSG (@_goodonestaken) March 26, 2022
Will he?
Robin Uthappa on his way to break Kohli's 973 runs in a single IPL edition by scoring 1000+ runs in IPL2022. pic.twitter.com/CLWSF0r1CA— Akshat (@AkshatOM10) March 26, 2022
Be cautious!
Reminder: Robin Uthappa ran Conway out in the practice match— Sheldon Cooper (@rocKSTar7781) March 26, 2022
