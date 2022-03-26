PAK vs AUS 2022 | Pat Cummins lauds his side’s batting after Test series win

After winning the Test series against Pakistan by 1-0 in the third and final Test on March 25, Australia captain Pat Cummins expressed happiness and said that the way they batted in the first innings was fantastic. Australia posted 391 in the first innings and later beat Pakistan by 115 runs.

In the recently concluded three-match Test series between hosts Pakistan and Australia, the tourists win by 1-0. The series was an important one from the historical point of view as it was for the first time that Australia toured Pakistan in 24 years.

Australia’s Test captain Pat Cummins expressed happiness following their win at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. He said that the way his side batted in the first innings was ‘fantastic’.

“In the first innings the way we batted, the way we put ourselves in front was fantastic. Thought if we bowled to our potential it was enough. Was kind of weird that the trend of the game was that the first couple of wickets were hard to get, once it got 30-40 overs old,” said Pat Cummins in the post-match presentation.

Australia had set a target of 351 runs to Pakistan. Nathan Lyon's five-wicket haul and skipper Cummins' three-wicket haul helped Australia in bundling out Pakistan at 235 to claim the remarkable victory by 115 runs on Day 5 of the third Test match. Cummins was adjudged the Player of the Match for picking up eight wickets, while Usman Khawaja, who scored 496 runs in five innings at an average of 165.33, received the Player of the Series award.

Further, Cummins praised the entire squad for carrying on the momentum after a dominating Ashes win earlier this year.

“The really great thing about this whole squad is .. we played really well in Australia in the Ashes. And now here. Swepson probably didn't get the just rewards, was an important member of our bowling group. We've been so well received here. Didn't know what to expect here but it has been an amazing experience. Been a lot of fun. Competitive cricket. In a lot of way, it's been more important than just the result,” he added.

This was Australia's third Test series win in Pakistan. The first two Tests in Rawalpindi and Karachi were ended in draws. Now, both teams will be facing each other in a three-match ODI series, starting from March 29.