IPL 2022 | Virat Kohli's batting position depends on the balance of the team, says Ravi Shastri

Virat Kohli's batting position is a talking point every year before the start of the Indian Premier League season. The former RCB skipper has opened the batting for his side in the IPL for the last few seasons but Ravi Shastri feels this year his position will depend on the balance of the RCB.
Virat Kohli's batting position while playing for his IPL franchise the Royal Challengers Bangalore has been a hot topic of debate ahead of the season. The right-handed batter has been opening the batting for RCB and has been successful at it for quite some time. Many cricket experts and fans are divided as some feel that he should be batting at number 3 whereas the others feel opening the innings suits him better.
Former India head coach Ravi Shastri opened up about the issue and explained where Virat Kohli should be batting. Ravi Shastri is of the opinion that Virat Kohli should be opening the batting for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). However, he also said a lot depends on the balance of the RCB side as well.
During a conversation on ESPNCricinfo's video show T20 Time Out, Ravi Shastri said, "That depends on the balance of the team".
He added, "I wouldn't know what their middle order is, but just in case they've got a very strong middle order, then there's no harm in Virat opening".
The Royal Challengers Bangalore will play their first match against Punjab Kings on March 27 of the IPL 2022 season. With Virat Kohli not at the helm of affairs for the Bangalore-based franchise, it will be interesting to see how new skipper Faf Du Plessis fares in their opening game as a leader.
