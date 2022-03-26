IPL 2022 | Twitter reacts to Sheldon Jackson's lightning quick stumping to dismiss Robin Uthappa

Today at 8:58 PM
The IPL 2022 season opened with Chennai Super Kings taking on the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium. During the match, Robin Uthappa was looking in good touch for CSK until KKR wicket-keeper Sheldon Jackson did a brilliant job behind the stumps to send Uthappa back to the dugout.
The first match of the IPL 2022 season between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings has fans excited across the globe. The two finalists of the last season as per ritual are up against each other in the season opener. Chennai Super Kings lost the toss and were asked to bat by Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer. The Ravindra Jadeja-led CSK lost quick wickets during the match.
Ruturaj Gaikwad was dismissed in the first over and Robin Uthappa walked out to bat at number three for the men in yellow. The veteran batter was looking in good touch as he smashed two sixes early in his innings. But, his stay at the crease was cut short by KKR wicket-keeper Sheldon Jackson who did a brilliant job behind the stumps for his team.
The incident occurred on the last ball of the seventh over when Varun Chakravarthy bowled a delivery that spun from the middle stump to the leg side as Robin Uthappa got caught out of his crease and Sheldon Jackson's fast hands helped in sending Uthappa back to the dugout.
Lightning fast!
WICKET: 🎯 🎳. Super Kings 49/3 (7.5/20 ov, lost the toss) v KKR— Cricket Master Updater (@MohsinM55415496) March 26, 2022
Uthappa st †Jackson b Varun 28 (21)
Varun 1.5-0-15-1 pic.twitter.com/wpOzowNKHi
Praise from god!
That was an outstanding stumping. @ShelJackson27’s speed reminded me of @msdhoni.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 26, 2022
Lightning fast!! ⚡️#CSKvKKR
Brilliant!
Brilliant stumping from Sheldon Jackson, beautiful glove work. pic.twitter.com/GS18yLZyHv— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 26, 2022
Sharp!
The image of that stumping would keep echoing in Sheldon Jackson's mind forever. Sharp reflexes.— Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) March 26, 2022
Amazing!
Sheldon Jackson 🔥🔥🔥 Top stumping that.#IPL2022 #CSKvKKR pic.twitter.com/8ETC1mwtTQ— Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) March 26, 2022
Quick!
Sheldon Jackson St Robin Uthappa!— Sports Freak (@OfficialSfreak) March 26, 2022
How Quick it was ?! 😱
📸 Hotstar#CSKvKKR | #IPL2022#KKRHaiTaiyaar pic.twitter.com/GaqtRyzahZ
Outstanding!
Sheldon Jackson stump was amazing!— Anuj Dagar🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@TheAnujDagar) March 26, 2022
He reminds me of Dhoni🥺#IPL pic.twitter.com/mhgt489HYJ
Solid start!
Sheldon Jackson counting his place#CSKvKKR #TataIPL2022 pic.twitter.com/bpWhQ1N15x— Eat Cricket Sleep Cricket (@ECSCricket) March 26, 2022
He is amazing
Brilliant stumping from Sheldon Jackson. pic.twitter.com/NFp6IzFr6R— CricketsUpdates (@CRICKET04756762) March 26, 2022
Dhoni would have been impressed.
That was an outstanding stumping. @ShelJackson27 speed reminded me of @msdhoni.— 🇮🇳 Sumer veera Viratian 18 (@SumerViratian) March 26, 2022
Lightning fast!! ⚡️#CSKvKKR
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.