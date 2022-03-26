 user tracker image
    IPL 2022 | Twitter reacts to Sheldon Jackson's lightning quick stumping to dismiss Robin Uthappa

    Sheldon Jackson stumped Robin Uthappa in the first match of IPL 2022.

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:58 PM

    The IPL 2022 season opened with Chennai Super Kings taking on the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium. During the match, Robin Uthappa was looking in good touch for CSK until KKR wicket-keeper Sheldon Jackson did a brilliant job behind the stumps to send Uthappa back to the dugout.

    The first match of the IPL 2022 season between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings has fans excited across the globe. The two finalists of the last season as per ritual are up against each other in the season opener. Chennai Super Kings lost the toss and were asked to bat by Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer. The Ravindra Jadeja-led CSK lost quick wickets during the match.

    Ruturaj Gaikwad was dismissed in the first over and Robin Uthappa walked out to bat at number three for the men in yellow. The veteran batter was looking in good touch as he smashed two sixes early in his innings. But, his stay at the crease was cut short by KKR wicket-keeper Sheldon Jackson who did a brilliant job behind the stumps for his team.

    The incident occurred on the last ball of the seventh over when Varun Chakravarthy bowled a delivery that spun from the middle stump to the leg side as Robin Uthappa got caught out of his crease and Sheldon Jackson's fast hands helped in sending Uthappa back to the dugout. 

