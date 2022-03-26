IPL 2022 | Twitter reacts as MS Dhoni shows off his football skills during game against KKR

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are up against defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the first match of the IPL 2022. It was a new start for CSK as the team started its campaign under the leadership of Ravindra Jadeja. KKR won the toss and opted to bowl first. They reduced the opposition to 61/5 at one stage but a partnership between MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja helped them put a decent total on the scoreboard. MS Dhoni was in his vintage version scoring unbeaten 50 runs from 38 balls.