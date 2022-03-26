 user tracker image
    IPL 2022 | Twitter reacts as MS Dhoni shows off his football skills during game against KKR

    MS Dhoni scored half-century in the season opener

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:16 PM

    Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders are currently engaged in a low-scoring contest at the Wankhede stadium in the season opener of IPL 2022. MS Dhoni showcased his football skills during the match after Ajinkya Rahane missed a slog against a good length delivery outside off.

    Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are up against defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the first match of the IPL 2022. It was a new start for CSK as the team started its campaign under the leadership of Ravindra Jadeja. KKR won the toss and opted to bowl first. They reduced the opposition to 61/5 at one stage but a partnership between MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja helped them put a decent total on the scoreboard. MS Dhoni was in his vintage version scoring unbeaten 50 runs from 38 balls. 

    Dhoni created another remarkable moment as he showcased his soccer skills during the KKR innings. On the fifth ball of the fourth over by Adam Milne to Ajinkya Rahane, the latter tried to play a slog against a good-length delivery outside off-stump. He missed the shot and MS Dhoni juggled the ball with his foot. 

    Here is how Twitter reacted to the incident.

    Dhoni loves football!

    Love never dies!

    He does have some skills!

    Jugling!

    Always!

    Got it!

    Good old times!

    No.7 are the best!

    Vintages <3

    It's Dhoni!

