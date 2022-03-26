IPL 2022 | Twitter reacts as MS Dhoni shows off his football skills during game against KKR

Today at 10:16 PM
Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders are currently engaged in a low-scoring contest at the Wankhede stadium in the season opener of IPL 2022. MS Dhoni showcased his football skills during the match after Ajinkya Rahane missed a slog against a good length delivery outside off.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are up against defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the first match of the IPL 2022. It was a new start for CSK as the team started its campaign under the leadership of Ravindra Jadeja. KKR won the toss and opted to bowl first. They reduced the opposition to 61/5 at one stage but a partnership between MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja helped them put a decent total on the scoreboard. MS Dhoni was in his vintage version scoring unbeaten 50 runs from 38 balls.
Dhoni created another remarkable moment as he showcased his soccer skills during the KKR innings. On the fifth ball of the fourth over by Adam Milne to Ajinkya Rahane, the latter tried to play a slog against a good-length delivery outside off-stump. He missed the shot and MS Dhoni juggled the ball with his foot.
Here is how Twitter reacted to the incident.
Dhoni loves football!
March 26, 2022
Love never dies!
Dhoni playing football with cricket ball 😎.— Riaz_brothers0007 (@brothers0007) March 26, 2022
#mahi #dhoni #MSDhoni𓃵 #MSDhoni #CSKvKKR #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/qrmPasgWDu
He does have some skills!
MS Dhoni with a bit of football skills. pic.twitter.com/tMNwbmdG9M— Tamil Automation (@TamilAutomation) March 26, 2022
#IPL2022 #CSK #KKR #CSKvsKKR #CSKvKKR
Jugling!
MS Dhoni with a bit of football skills. pic.twitter.com/3hy5TaASVf— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 26, 2022
Always!
Because Football his first love ❤️#IPL2022 #KKRvCSK #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/ej4J7cEefE— s. (@DhoniBhakt_) March 26, 2022
Got it!
Come on @ChennaiIPL , Dhoni ball vechi football aadra videova post panunga— JAGADEESVARRAJ || THANOS WAS RIGHT (@Alpha_v_1_a) March 26, 2022
Good old times!
Ravi Shastri, Mayanti Langer, MS Dhoni, Ajinkya Rahane.— Aryan Goel (@onegoel) March 26, 2022
It's 2013 again...
No.7 are the best!
Best No 7 To Ever Play Football— . (@sankalpraikar77) March 26, 2022
Vintages <3
MS Dhoni Vintage 🔥🔥🔥🤩🤩😎😎 pic.twitter.com/0EbTg5t8QA— Subash (@SubbuSubash_17) March 26, 2022
It's Dhoni!
Ronaldo who?pic.twitter.com/zTKHoLw33C— Mandeep 18 (@VK__Goat18_) March 26, 2022
