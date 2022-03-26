IPL 2022 | Twitter reacts as Kolkata Knight Riders beat Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets in season opener

However, Ravindra Jadeja's start as a captain would be a forgettable one as Chennai Super Kings faltered with the bat. Last year's orange cap winner Ruturaj Gaikwad failed to open his account and was dismissed in the very first over of the match by Umesh Yadav. Robin Uthappa came out to bat at number three and looked good as he struck two sixes early in his innings. However, he failed to make a big score as he was dismissed for 28. KKR kept taking wickets at regular intervals and did not allow them to score big runs.