IPL 2022 | Twitter reacts as Kolkata Knight Riders beat Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets in season opener

Today at 11:25 PM
A new-look Kolkata Knight Riders under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer defeated Ravindra Jadeja led Chennai Super Kings in the first match of IPL 2022. CSK after being asked to bat first could manage to post just 131 riding on MS Dhoni's fifty but the score was not enough as KKR won comfortably.
Kolkata Knight Riders under the leadership of their new skipper Shreyas Iyer managed to beat Chennai Super Kings in the first match of IPL 2022 by 6 wickets and 9 balls to spare as they start their campaign with a win. After winning the toss, KKR asked CSK to bat first at the Wankhede stadium. Like KKR, CSK also saw a change of leadership just two days before the first match of the 15th edition of the IPL as MS Dhoni handed over the captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja.
However, Ravindra Jadeja's start as a captain would be a forgettable one as Chennai Super Kings faltered with the bat. Last year's orange cap winner Ruturaj Gaikwad failed to open his account and was dismissed in the very first over of the match by Umesh Yadav. Robin Uthappa came out to bat at number three and looked good as he struck two sixes early in his innings. However, he failed to make a big score as he was dismissed for 28. KKR kept taking wickets at regular intervals and did not allow them to score big runs.
MS Dhoni was the only batter who impressed as he scored a vital 50 which allowed CSK to reach 131. Dhoni's innings comprised of 7 fours and a six as he played the finisher's role once again for his side.
Ajinkya Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer opened the batting for KKR and were quick off the blocks as they looked in complete control during the powerplay. KKR scored 43 in the powerplay following which Dwayne Bravo sent Venkatesh Iyer back. Ajinkya Rahane kept going and scored 44 off 34 balls which set the tone for their victory.
CSK did manage to take wickets but was never enough to stop KKR from victory. Shreyas Iyer walked out to bat at number 4 made sure he saw his team over the finish line. The KKR skipper scored 20 from 19 balls as he helped his side emerge victorious in his very first match as KKR captain.
Here is how Twitter reacted:
How cute!
My niece going to watch her first IPL game 🥺 She's a huge Dhoni fan ❤️#IPL2022 #CSKvKKR pic.twitter.com/hvU69DxM3c— Sana Allana (@SanaShariffHai) March 26, 2022
Praise from the master!
Well played by @msdhoni.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 26, 2022
He started slowly but used his experience and a combination of composure, aggression and common sense to get @ChennaiIPL to where they are.
Their bowlers will have to bowl exceedingly well to defend the total on this pitch. #CSKvKKR pic.twitter.com/BmfKRyDJOd
The crowd went absolutely wild!
ICYMI: A massive roar and a warm reception by the Wankhede crowd for the legendary @msdhoni 😍 💛 👏#TATAIPL | #CSKvKKR pic.twitter.com/6ZecoUHgbU— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 26, 2022
The festival has begun!
Story of every IPL fan#IPL #IPL2022 #CSKvKKR #KKRvCSK pic.twitter.com/uNKU6l1Qgt— Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) March 26, 2022
He did made all the cricket fans happy!
Still @KKRiders but @msdhoni has made sure each one watching has a smile on their face. What a start to @IPL 2.0 thanks to that fifty. #MSDhoni #IPL #CSKvKKR— Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) March 26, 2022
Vintage!
MS Dhoni tonight: #CSKvKKR #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/9ULnPyxrne— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 26, 2022
Something's never change.
New season! New celebrations from @DJBravo47 🎺🎺#TATAIPL #CSKvKKR pic.twitter.com/AbhLq5rj8h— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 26, 2022
Sure he is!
THALA IS BACK!!#MSDhoni #CSKvKKR— Parvati (@paro_nair) March 26, 2022
Jhukega nhi!
Dhoni tonight: #CSKvKKR #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/Bae9xeU3LL— Prince Pandey🍁🦜 (@princepandey_) March 26, 2022
Yup!
#CSKvKKR #MSDhoni #Mahi— Varad Ralegaonkar (@varadr_tistic) March 26, 2022
Thala Fans Right Now : pic.twitter.com/R79wX0nh88
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.