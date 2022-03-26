 user tracker image
    IPL 2022 | Twitter reacts as Kolkata Knight Riders beat Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets in season opener

    KKR under Shreyas Iyer's captaincy registered their first win of IPL 2022.

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 11:25 PM

    A new-look Kolkata Knight Riders under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer defeated Ravindra Jadeja led Chennai Super Kings in the first match of IPL 2022. CSK after being asked to bat first could manage to post just 131 riding on MS Dhoni's fifty but the score was not enough as KKR won comfortably.

    Kolkata Knight Riders under the leadership of their new skipper Shreyas Iyer managed to beat Chennai Super Kings in the first match of IPL 2022 by 6 wickets and 9 balls to spare as they start their campaign with a win. After winning the toss, KKR asked CSK to bat first at the Wankhede stadium. Like KKR, CSK also saw a change of leadership just two days before the first match of the 15th edition of the IPL as MS Dhoni handed over the captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja

    However, Ravindra Jadeja's start as a captain would be a forgettable one as Chennai Super Kings faltered with the bat. Last year's orange cap winner Ruturaj Gaikwad failed to open his account and was dismissed in the very first over of the match by Umesh Yadav. Robin Uthappa came out to bat at number three and looked good as he struck two sixes early in his innings. However, he failed to make a big score as he was dismissed for 28. KKR kept taking wickets at regular intervals and did not allow them to score big runs.

    MS Dhoni was the only batter who impressed as he scored a vital 50 which allowed CSK to reach 131. Dhoni's innings comprised of 7 fours and a six as he played the finisher's role once again for his side. 

    Ajinkya Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer opened the batting for KKR and were quick off the blocks as they looked in complete control during the powerplay. KKR scored 43 in the powerplay following which Dwayne Bravo sent Venkatesh Iyer back. Ajinkya Rahane kept going and scored 44 off 34 balls which set the tone for their victory. 

    CSK did manage to take wickets but was never enough to stop KKR from victory. Shreyas Iyer walked out to bat at number 4 made sure he saw his team over the finish line. The KKR skipper scored 20 from 19 balls as he helped his side emerge victorious in his very first match as KKR captain. 

    Here is how Twitter reacted:

    How cute!

    Praise from the master!

    The crowd went absolutely wild!

    The festival has begun!

    He did made all the cricket fans happy!

    Vintage!

    Something's never change.

    Sure he is!

    Jhukega nhi!

    Yup!

