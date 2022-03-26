IPL 2022 | Shreyas Iyer will take KKR to win title, reckons Umesh Yadav

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) fast bowler Umesh Yadav is confident that the new KKR captain Shreyas Iyer will take the franchise to a title win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Umesh, who was part of the KKR squad during the 2014 IPL triumph, was bought by the franchise at the IPL 2022 mega auction for INR 2 crore.

Speaking to Times of India, Umesh said, "I am really happy and excited to be back at KKR again. I am sure our captain Shreyas will take KKR to a title win. We have got a strong squad. I was part of this squad in 2014 when they won the title and I am happy to be back.”

So far, Umesh Yadav has bagged 119 wickets in 121 IPL matches. The veteran pacer thanked the Purple and Gold brigade for believing in him. He was unsold twice in the 2022 auction, before KKR acquired him at his base price INR 2 crore on the third attempt.

“When my name came up in the last auction, I went unsold. When my name came up for the second time, I again went unsold. KKR picked me up when my name was called for the third time. I am really thankful to KKR for picking me and showing faith in me. I played for KKR from 2014 to 2017 and maintained a good relationship with them,” Umesh told TOI.