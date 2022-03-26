IPL 2022 | Shreyas Iyer has got potential to be absolute superstar, opines KKR head coach Brendon McCullum

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) head coach Brendon McCullum has said that their new captain Shreyas Iyer has the potential to be an absolute superstar of the game in the future. McCullum believes that the 27-year-old batter has all the qualities to be even the franchise's player of the decade.

“He's (Iyer) a great buy. He could be the franchise player for KKR for the best part of the decade. We've got to start somewhere and that's tomorrow,” McCullum told the reporters on the eve of IPL 2022 curtain-raiser.

“He's already incredibly well-respected around the world for what his game is about and what he's been able to achieve. His best years are certainly in front of him. I think he's got the potential to be an absolute superstar of the game so I can't wait to work with him.,” McCullum added.

Iyer, who led Delhi Capitals (DC) to their maiden IPL final in 2020, was roped in by KKR for INR 12.25 crore after aggressive bidding in the 2022 auction. Later on, he was appointed as the skipper of the two-time IPL champions.

McCullum is excited that their new skipper Iyer shares the same sort of attacking mindset he had during his playing days, and the former believes it would take the team all the way.

“We both share a common value of how we like to see the game played, which is you get a group of guys together, paint a vision and get the guys to play the game positively, and try and embrace those who are around you.

''We all will go on a journey together to try and achieve something not just special in terms of results but also in terms of the investment, which hopefully we're going to talk about for many years to come. So I'm really, really excited to work with Shreyas,'' McCullum signed off.