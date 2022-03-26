IPL 2022 | Ravindra Jadeja is an outstanding thinker, reckons Kevin Pietersen

Today at 3:49 PM
Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has opined that Ravindra Jadeja is an outstanding thinker and a very experienced T20 player to lead Chennai Super Kings ahead of the IPL 2022. Pietersen further added that CSK have a good chance of surprising everyone once again winning the title.
The new season of IPL with ten teams is going to commence on March 26 with the season opener between Chennai Super Kings(CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders. CSK have been a dominant side in the tournament’s history winning four titles. MS Dhoni’s leadership has played a vital role in the team being a dominant side and they also won the trophy under his leadership last season.
In a recent development, MS Dhoni handed over the team’s captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja ahead of the upcoming season. Reflecting on the move, Kevin Pietersen commented that the all-rounder is an outstanding thinker and a very experienced T20 player.
"They've obviously decided that the time is right to move on from MS Dhoni, but it doesn't surprise me that they have turned to Ravi Jadeja another cool head who will make good decisions. Jadeja is an outstanding thinker and a very experienced T20 player, so CSK have a good chance of surprising everybody again," Pietersen wrote for Betway.
CSK retained four players before the mega auction for the IPL 2022. Ravindra Jadeja was the first retention by the team while MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, and Ruturaj Gaikwad were other choices. Considering the fact that he couldn’t go on forever, Dhoni handed the leadership to Jadeja. Pietersen remarked that there are many small decisions in T20s to take and the team getting more of them right have more chances to succeed.
"CSK proved everybody wrong last season, including myself. There is some young blood coming through there, but they seem to have realised that having cool, experienced heads making decisions is going to give them an edge over everybody else. There are so many small decisions to make during a T20 match and if you get more right than the opposition, then you will generally win,” he stated.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.