IPL 2022 | There is always tension when MS Dhoni is batting, admits Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer admitted that there is always a tension on the opposition when MS Dhoni is batting after the wicketkeeper-batsman scored a half-century in the season opener. Kolkata Knight Riders started their tournament campaign on a positive note beating Chennai Super Kings by six wickets.

The opening fixture of the IPL 2022 saw a low-scoring fixture between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). KKR turned out to be the better side on the day and they won the contest by six wickets at Wankhede Stadium. KKR won the toss and opted to bowl first. The team’s bowlers were proving their decision right when they reduced the opposition to 61/5. However the partnership between MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja helped them put a decent total on the scoreboard of 131/5. Dhoni scored unbeaten 50 runs from 38 balls including a six,

Reflecting on the knock played by Dhoni, winning captain Shreyas Iyer admitted that there is always tension when the former CSK captain is batting.

“There is always tension when MS Dhoni is batting. I knew momentum was going to shift towards them with the dew around. It was difficult to grip the ball. Enjoying the new franchise. CEO, management, support staff have been outstanding. Just need to carry the momentum. It was spongier than we imagined,” Shreyas said in the post-match presentation.

KKR bowlers bowled very well for the team. Umesh Yadav picked a couple of wickets for 20 runs dismissing both the openers of CSK. Varun Chakravarthy and Andre Russell picked one wicket each. Sunil Narine wasn’t able to take any wicket but his economy rate was just 3.80. Shreyas stated that the bowling unit made it easy for the team to win the game. He also lauded Umesh Yadav for his brilliant bowling.

“This is one place I love to play. I grew up here. I thought it would be flat. It was pretty easy for me with the bowling lineup I had. Umesh has worked hard in the nets and did well in the practice games too. Really chuffed to see him perform today,” he added..

Umesh first dismissed Ruturaj for a duck in the opening over of the innings on an out-swinging delivery. His next victim was Devon Conway who tried to play a big hit but played it straight to mid-on and Shreyas grabbed an easy catch. The right-arm pacer was adjudged Man of the Match award for his performance. He revealed that he is working on his rhythm to contribute to his team with the ball.

“Getting this after 2 years (the award) and I am very happy with the performance. I haven't played white-ball cricket for a while and thanks to head coach and captain for keeping trust in me and telling me that I am going to be in the starting eleven,” he explained.

“I am actually working on my rhythm because after having played a lot of Tests, the rhythm is such that when you have to start you gotta land in the right areas to extract the swing. As a fast bowler and outswing bowler, you always feel good to get a wicket in the first over and that helps build the pressure. Usually, I take my training my training and work ethic very seriously and feel really well.”

This was the first game for Ravindra Jadeja as the captain of the CSK. He scored unbeaten 26 runs while batting and played a vital role in the partnership for the fifth wicket along with MS Dhoni. Coming to bowl, he gave just 25 overs in spite of dew factor playing a role. Jadeja revealed that the dew will be a vital play a major role in this edition of the IPL and the teams will prefer to bowl first.

“Dew will be the vital part in this edition. If you win the toss, you will look to bowl first. The wicket was a little damp in the first 6-7 overs and then it came on nicely in the back end of the innings. We were trying to take the game deep. Everybody bowled well given the dew. Bravo bowled very well,” he stated.