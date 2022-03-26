‘Don't give me advice until I ask,’ former IPL coach reveals his first conversation with MS Dhoni

“Look, I know you have a lot of experience in this field and that players like you, and the coach Stephen Fleming got you on board. It's a pleasure to work with you," he said. "Give all the info and strategies to the coach and the players. Get the strategy meetings done with the players along with the coach, but don't expect me to be there and also don't give me any advice until I ask you. But mark a copy on the email on all your communications with the coach and players,” he added.