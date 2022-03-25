IPL 2022 | Ruturaj Gaikwad has very few areas to improve, opines Sunil Gavaskar

Today at 11:19 AM
Sunil Gavaskar believes that Chennai Super Kings’ Ruturaj Gaikwad, who won the Orange Cap in IPL 2021 after scoring 635 runs, has ‘very little areas to improve.’ Gavaskar has also opined that CSK’s new captain Ravindra Jadeja and Gaikwad will play key roles for the side in the upcoming IPL 2022.
Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar opined that Chennai Super Kings’ opener Ruturaj Gaikwad ‘has very little areas to improve’ his batting. Gavaskar shared his thoughts on Gaikwad while speaking on a ‘Gameplan’ episode aired on Star Sports.
“Ruturaj Gaikwad is another player who has very little areas to improve. There is nothing really required as far as Gaikwad's improvement is concerned. He has got all the shots in the book, but the most impressive aspect is his shot selection. Whatever shot he plays, he doesn't get cowed down."
Further, Gavaskar explained about Gaikwad’s natural batting approach, saying, "He is not afraid to play the lofted shot when required and his shot selection has been very good in the IPL. So, there is very little that Ruturaj Gaikwad needs to do. All he needs to do is keep on scoring runs similar to last season."
Gavaskar also stated that Gaikwad will play crucial roles for the CSK alongside their newly appointed captain Ravindra Jadeja in the 15th edition of the IPL, which will be played at four venues in Maharashtra – Wankhede, Barbourne, DY Patil, and MCA Stadium in Pune.
"The way Ravindra Jadeja has matured as a player over the last few years, the way he is making the adjustment as far as his game is concerned and the way he reads match situations has been absolutely fantastic," Gavaskar added.
Defending and four-time champions CSK will begin their IPL 2022 campaign against last season’s runner-ups Kolkata Knight Riders on March 26 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
