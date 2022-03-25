IPL 2022 | Ricky Ponting is big factor for joining here, reveal DC assistant coaches Ajit Agarkar, Shane Watson

The two new faces among the Delhi Capitals coaching staff for the IPL 2022 – former India fast bowler Ajit Agarkar and former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson – have revealed that head coach Ricky Ponting’s presence was key to work for the franchise. Ponting took charge as DC head coach in 2018.

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, former India fast bowler Ajit Agarkar and former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson have joined Delhi Capitals (DC) as assistant coaches. They have expressed their excitement about starting a new journey, and have also credited head coach Ricky Ponting’s presence for taking up the roles.

In a release shared by the franchise, Agarkar, while speaking about working alongside Ponting, said, “Ricky Ponting is a big factor behind a lot of people wanting to work in this team. I’ve been fortunate enough to play against him a few times and I have also played IPL with him. I have known him for a long time. And I know how much the young players enjoy working with Ricky.”

Further, Agarkar expressed his excitement over working with many young players at DC camp.

“It’s been excellent to be in the Delhi Capitals camp. There are a lot of young players in the side. I could see from the outside that the DC management has created a nice environment around the team and that shows in the franchise’s success. There are a lot of new faces that have joined the team, including me, and it’s our responsibility that the good environment stays intact,” he added.

Watson, who won IPL titles with Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings, too shared his excitement to reconnect with the youths of the squad.

“There are a lot of exciting young talents in the Delhi Capitals. I have played with Sarfaraz Khan and Mandeep Singh and I am super excited to reconnect and work with them in a different capacity. Lalit Yadav is another really exciting player that I have seen during training. But, I am here to help everyone and I am excited about this opportunity,” Watson said.

“...The chance of working with Ricky was not something I was going to let go of. He has always been an incredible leader and mentor for me,” he added.

Ponting has been with the DC as head coach since 2018. He helped them reach the Playoffs in the last three seasons, but they are yet to win the IPL title. The IPL 2022 will begin on March 26, and a day later, Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) to begin their campaign.