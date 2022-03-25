‘A chapter fans will never forget’, Virat Kohli pays tribute to MS Dhoni

Virat Kohli led the cricketing world in paying tribute to MS Dhoni, who decided to step down as Chennai Super Kings captain ahead of the IPL 2022 beginning on Saturday. Dhoni, who has been with CSK since the inaugural IPL season in 2008, has handed over the captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja.

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli heaped praise on his predecessor MS Dhoni after the latter decided to step down as the captain of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise on Thursday afternoon. One of the most successful leaders in the modern era of the game, Dhoni has handed over the CSK captaincy to star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja ahead of the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), due to start on March 26.

After Dhoni handed over the captaincy role to Jadeja, Kohli took to Twitter to share an appreciation post for the departing CSK captain.

"Legendary captaincy tenure in yellow skip. A chapter fans will never forget. Respect always. @msdhoni," Kohli tweeted. Kohli's emotional post for Dhoni became a hit among the ardent fans and followers of the game in no time.

Legendary captaincy tenure in yellow skip. A chapter fans will never forget. Respect always. ❤️💛 @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/cz5AWkJV9S — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 24, 2022

Last year after IPL 2021, Kohli too resigned from RCB captaincy to manage his workload. South Africa's Faf du Plessis, who won the title last season with CSKm has taken over the leadership role for the Red and Gold brigade.

Dhoni was also replaced by Jadeja as CSK’s first retention ahead of the IPL 2022 auction. Four-time champions CSK acquired the services of Jadeja for INR 16 crore. Under the leadership of Jadeja, CSK will play the IPL 2022 opener against last season's finalists Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.