Reports | Moeen Ali to join CSK today for IPL 2022 after visa issues

Today at 12:24 PM
As per the latest report by Cricbuzz, Moeen Ali has finally got his visa papers to travel to India and is now all set to join Chennai Super Kings on Thursday. Moeen, one of CSK’s integral members, had applied for the travel papers on February 28, but the approval came after more than three weeks.
According to the latest developments reported by Cricbuzz, England’s all-rounder Moeen Ali has finally received his visa papers to travel to India to participate in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, which is set to begin on March 26. Moeen’s IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and his family members have confirmed the news to Cricbuzz.
"He picked his papers yesterday and is ready to fly," said his father Munir Ali. "He will arrive in Mumbai in the evening and will straight away go into isolation," the CEO of the CSK Kasi Viswanathan was quoted as saying to Cricbuzz.
However, the visa clearance did not come soon enough for Moeen to be available for IPL 2022’s season opener, where CSK will be taking on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). "He will not be available for the first game against Kolkata Knight Riders but we are happy that all the uncertainty has ended," added the franchise CEO.
Earlier, Cricbuzz reported that Moeen, aged 34, had applied for the travel papers on February 28, but inexplicably enough the visa took more than three weeks to come. Although he has been a frequent traveller to India, having featured in the last three IPL editions.
So as of now, CSK will have Moeen' services in their second match against Lucknow Super Giants, which will be on March 31 at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.