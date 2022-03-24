 user tracker image
    IPL 2022 | Twitter reacts as MS Dhoni hands over Chennai Super Kings captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja

    MS Dhoni hands over Chennai Super Kings captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja

    IPL 2022 | Twitter reacts as MS Dhoni hands over Chennai Super Kings captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 3:21 PM

    According to an official statement released by Chennai Super Kings (CSK), star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will take over the captaincy of the franchise from MS Dhoni from the IPL 2022. Jadeja, who has been an integral part of CSK since 2012, will only be the third player to lead the franchise.

    Ravindra Jadeja will captain Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the upcoming IPL 2022 after MS Dhoni, who has led the franchise since the inception of the tournament, in 2008 (excluding two years they were banned) announced his decision to step down from the leadership role.

    The CSK confirmed the news on their official website, mentioning that "Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond".

    CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan, while speaking to ESPNcricinfo, said that Dhoni wanted the leadership "transition" to be smooth and felt Jadeja was ready to take up the additional responsibility. Viswanathan also revealed that Dhoni had announced the decision on Thursday at the team meeting before they left for training.

    "MS Dhoni was thinking about it," Viswanathan said. "He felt it is the right time to hand over the captaincy to Jaddu [Jadeja]. He feels Jaddu is also in the prime form of his career and it is the ideal time for him to lead CSK. What will be good for the franchise must be (in the) back of his mind," he added.

    Jadeja, who has been with CSK since 2012, will become the third player to lead the franchise, after Dhoni and Suresh Raina. They won their fourth title under Dhoni’s leadership last year.

