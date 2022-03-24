IPL 2022 | Suresh Raina ‘thrilled’ as Ravindra Jadeja named new CSK captain

Today at 6:35 PM
Former India cricketer and Chennai Super Kings’ stalwart Suresh Raina wished Ravindra Jadeja the best after the latter was appointed as the captain of the Yellow Brigade for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. In an unforeseen decision, MS Dhoni decided to step down as CSK captain after being at the helm since the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008 and passed on the baton to Jadeja.
Raina, who had led CSK in the absence of Dhoni in the past, said there is no one better than Jadeja to take over the reins at CSK. Raina also believes that Jadeja will live up to all the expectations as CSK captain.
“Absolutely thrilled for my brother. I can't think of anyone better to take over the reins of a franchise we both had grown up in. All the best @imjadeja . It's an exciting phase and I'm sure you will live up to all the expectations and love,” Raina took to social media to congratulate Jadeja.
Raina had played for CSK until 2021, but went unsold at the IPL 2022 auction after having not been retained by the franchise. He was dearly called ‘Chinna Thala’ by CSK fans.
Jadeja’s Chennai Super Kings will begin the IPL 2022 campaign by taking on Kolkata Knight Riders on March 26, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
