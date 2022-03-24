IPL 2022 | SRH’s Umran Malik recalls memorable chat with ex-RCB captain Virat Kohli

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) fast bowler Umran Malik has recalled his memorable chat with Virat Kohli. Malik, who was retained by SRH ahead of the IPL 2022 auction for INR 4 crore, told India.com that Kohli had assured him he will get an international cap in the future during the last IPL edition.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, led by Kane Williamson, opted to show faith in India’s 22-year-old speedster, Umran Malik, after the pacer's breakout season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Umran was retained by the Hyderabad-based franchise for INR 4 crore, and will be looking to continue his rhythm in the upcoming edition of the tournament, which is set to commence on March 26.

Recently, while speaking to India.com ahead of the new season, Umran recalled his special interaction with former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli that happened last year.

"Virat Kohli spoke to me and told me to work on my bowling and improve my fitness. He told me to work hard and once I do that, the India cap is not too far away. He said I will get my chance when the time comes,” Umran was quoted as saying by India.com.

Umran, who already became India's net bowler, had not played with a cricket ball until he turned 17. The SRH pacer shot to fame by bowling the fastest delivery by an Indian in the IPL’s history in 2021. The Jammu and Kashmir pacer had joined the SRH camp at just INR 20 lakh.

Umran also opened up about representing SRH, the 2016 season’s champions, in the IPL. The franchise has appointed Williamson as their new full-time captain in 2021 and parted ways with former skipper David Warner. Abdul Samad was their other retention ahead of the new season.

“My stint with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has changed my life in a way. I was in the squad for SRH and then started playing for them in the IPL. I feel proud when people recognise me and my hard work, credit to the IPL and SRH. I didn’t expect SRH to retain me but I am thankful to the franchise for having faith in me,” Umran concluded.

SRH will begin their IPL 2022 campaign when they go up against Rajasthan Royals on March 29 at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.