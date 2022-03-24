IPL 2022 | Rohit Sharma is not getting any younger, says Ravi Shastri

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri opened up about the players that can lead in the years to come after post the Rohit Sharma era. With the Indian Premier League (IPL) set to begin from March 26, there are a few players that have the ability to get the responsibility. Rohit Sharma who will turn 35 this year is the captain of the Indian team in all formats of the game. Chances are high that he may only be captain for 2-3 years post which India will need a new skipper.