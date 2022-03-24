IPL 2022 | Rohit Sharma is not getting any younger, says Ravi Shastri

Today at 9:14 AM
Rohit Sharma was appointed the skipper of the Indian cricket team in all formats after Virat Kohli decided to step down from the job. Sharma is 34 years old and after the 2023 World Cup India might look to appoint a young skipper to lead and Ravi Shastri names players that he will be looking at.
Former India head coach Ravi Shastri opened up about the players that can lead in the years to come after post the Rohit Sharma era. With the Indian Premier League (IPL) set to begin from March 26, there are a few players that have the ability to get the responsibility. Rohit Sharma who will turn 35 this year is the captain of the Indian team in all formats of the game. Chances are high that he may only be captain for 2-3 years post which India will need a new skipper.
Ravi Shastri is of the opinion that the IPL can give clarity and show players who could be an option for the captaincy job for the national side. During a chat with ESPNCricinfo, Ravi Shastri said, "Rohit's not getting any younger. Neither is Virat (Kohli). They'll have to look at who might be the captain two years, three years down the line".
Ravi Shastri revealed that he will be keeping an eye on Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya in IPL 2022.
He added, "So that's where I'll be looking at. I'll be looking at Rishabh Pant (Delhi Capitals). I'll be looking at Shreyas Iyer (Kolkata Knight Riders). Very closely. Of course KL Rahul (Lucknow Super Giants), the way he handles that side. And Hardik for the simple reason if that can energise in him a manner that can make him come out and play with gay abandon."
