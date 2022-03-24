IPL 2022 | Punjab Kings don't have an impact player, feels Sunil Gavaskar

The excitement around the Indian Premier League is peaking as Chennai Super Kings face Kolkata Knight Riders in the season opener at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on March 26. The teams this year have been revamped after the IPL mega auction that took place in Bengaluru last month. Punjab Kings is one such team who looks like a completely new side and managed to put together a great-looking team at least on paper. Under the leadership of Mayank Agarwal, Punjab Kings will be hoping to win their first IPL trophy.