IPL 2022 | Punjab Kings don't have an impact player, feels Sunil Gavaskar

Punjab Kings revamped the squad at the mega-auction that was held in Bengaluru last month and also announced Mayank Agarwal as their new skipper for the upcoming season. Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar talked about Punjab Kings and their chance of winning the IPL this season.
The excitement around the Indian Premier League is peaking as Chennai Super Kings face Kolkata Knight Riders in the season opener at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on March 26. The teams this year have been revamped after the IPL mega auction that took place in Bengaluru last month. Punjab Kings is one such team who looks like a completely new side and managed to put together a great-looking team at least on paper. Under the leadership of Mayank Agarwal, Punjab Kings will be hoping to win their first IPL trophy.
Former Indian legend and batting great Sunil Gavaskar shared his views on the Punjab Kings squad. The legendary batter is of the opinion that the Punjab team lacks an impact player in their team and is not sure if they will be able to lift the trophy this year.
While speaking to Sports Tak, Sunil Gavaskar said, “Punjab Kings is one of those teams who are yet to win the title. This time, I don't think they have an impact player in the team they have built. On the other hand, though, this could also benefit the side. When there are very low expectations, there is very less pressure”.
“When the pressure is less, the players are freer in their approach. In that aspect, I think Punjab Kings can surprise a few. Will they win the trophy? I doubt that. See, this is a T20 format and you have to be in that consistent cycle of winning,” said Sunil Gavaskar.
