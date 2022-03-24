IPL 2022 | MS Dhoni quits as Chennai Super Kings captain; Ravindra Jadeja to lead this year

Today at 3:07 PM
Chennai Super Kings announced in a post on Instagram that MS Dhoni has decided to quit Chennai Super Kings captaincy and has passed the baton to Ravindra Jadeja. MS Dhoni is one of the most successful captains in the history of the IPL and many Dhoni fans will be shocked with the news of the same.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni has quit as captain of the Chennai Super Kings ahead of IPL 2022. The news was announced on Chennai Super Kings' official Instagram account on Thursday. The Instagram post also revealed that Ravindra Jadeja will be taking over as the captain of the team from this season itself. MS Dhoni is one of the best leaders in the tournament with 4 IPL titles to his name with the franchise. Since 2008, CSK has only had MS Dhoni as captain which goes on to show how much faith the team management had in MS Dhoni.
Chennai Super Kings have won the title in 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021 under MS Dhoni's leadership making him one win behind Rohit Sharma's tally of 5. It will be interesting to see how the team fares under Ravindra Jadeja's leadership for the upcoming season.
