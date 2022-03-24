IPL 2022 | MS Dhoni quits as Chennai Super Kings captain; Ravindra Jadeja to lead this year

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has quit as captain of the Chennai Super Kings ahead of IPL 2022. The news was announced on Chennai Super Kings' official Instagram account on Thursday. The Instagram post also revealed that Ravindra Jadeja will be taking over as the captain of the team from this season itself. MS Dhoni is one of the best leaders in the tournament with 4 IPL titles to his name with the franchise. Since 2008, CSK has only had MS Dhoni as captain which goes on to show how much faith the team management had in MS Dhoni.