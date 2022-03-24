IPL 2022 | ‘I don’t need to worry too much because MS Dhoni is here,’ says CSK’s new captain Ravindra Jadeja

Today at 7:03 PM
The newly appointed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain, Ravindra Jadeja, has said that he does not need to worry while leading the franchise in the IPL 2022 because of the presence of MS Dhoni. Jadeja will be the third player to lead the four-time IPL champions, after Dhoni and Suresh Raina.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) newly appointed captain Ravindra Jadeja said that he is feeling good to get the chance to lead the side in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which is set to start in two days. In the opening game of the 2022 edition, defending champions CSK will take on Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
However, before the curtain-raiser of the IPL 2022, in a major development on Thursday, CSK announced that their long-standing skipper MS Dhoni has passed on the baton to Jadeja and, from this season onwards, the star all-rounder will take over the leadership responsibilities.
Jadeja has been part of a CSK outfit for almost a decade now. He joined the franchise in 2012 and has represented them in eight seasons, playing 132 fixtures. The all-rounder was the team’s first retention as well ahead of the 2022 mega auctions this year and will earn INR 16 crore.
In a video released by the Chennai Super Kings Twitter handle shortly after the big announcement, Jadeja admitted that he has big boots to fill and carry forward Dhoni’s legacy.
"Feeling good at the same time, I also need to fill in big boots. Like, Mahi Bhai already set a big legacy, so I need to carry it forward. So hopefully, I don’t need to worry too much because he is here, so whatever I have a question to ask, I will definitely go to him. He will be my go-to person. He was and still is today. So, I am not too worried. Thank you for all your wishes and love. Cheers. Keep supporting us. Thank you, "Jadeja said.
📹 First reactions from the Man himself!#ThalaivanIrukindran 🦁💛 @imjadeja pic.twitter.com/OqPVIN3utS— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 24, 2022
Jadeja, aged 33, is the third person, after MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina, to lead the Chennai side in IPL. The team has been training in Surat for IPL 2022, which will be played across four venues in Maharashtra.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.