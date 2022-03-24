Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane might find it difficult to return to the team, opines Mohammed Azharuddin

Former Indian skipper Mohammed Azharuddin talked about Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara's future. He explained why it might be really difficult for the two of them to return to the side. Mohammed Azharuddin in his conversation with Sportstar said, "Rahane and Pujara might find it difficult, the only thing that might tilt the scales in their favour is the experience. But with the advent of Shreyas Iyer and Hanuma Vihari, it'll be tough. The bench strength is strong. I feel when young players come in, they need to be consistent".