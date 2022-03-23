WATCH | Pat Cummins takes a sensational catch during third Test against Pakistan

Today at 3:25 PM
Pakistan and Australia are playing in a three-match Test series and the third Test of the series is going on currently in Lahore. Australia captain Pat Cummins produced a remarkable moment during Pakistan's batting taking a brilliant catch during his follow through to dismiss Azhar Ali on 78 runs.
The Test series between Pakistan and Australia is on an interesting note as the first two matches of the series ended in a draw. The winner of the third Test will win the series. Australia batted first in the Lahore Test and posted a total of 391 in the first innings. Usman Khawaja scored 91 runs while Cameron Green amassed 79 runs. Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah both picked four wickets for Pakistan.
Pakistan are playing in their first innings and two batsmen have scored half-centuries so far. Abdullah Shafique scored 81 runs from 228 balls while Azhar Ali scored 78 runs from 208 balls. Australia captain Pat Cummins produced a brilliant piece of fielding to send Azhar Ali packing. He was batting on 78 and played a shot straight to Cummins in the 87th over of the innings. Cummins was in the follow through but he managed to grab an absolute stunner.
What a catch by the captain. @AzharAli_ has to go. #BoysReadyHain l #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/Kv5Wqludlp— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 23, 2022
