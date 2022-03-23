WATCH | Pat Cummins takes a sensational catch during third Test against Pakistan

The Test series between Pakistan and Australia is on an interesting note as the first two matches of the series ended in a draw. The winner of the third Test will win the series. Australia batted first in the Lahore Test and posted a total of 391 in the first innings. Usman Khawaja scored 91 runs while Cameron Green amassed 79 runs. Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah both picked four wickets for Pakistan.