PAK vs Aus | Twitter reacts to the banter between Shaheen Afridi and David Warner

The third Test of the series between Australia and Pakistan played in Lahore is getting interesting. Australia scored 391 runs batting first. Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green were the highest run-scorers with 91 and 79 runs respectively. Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah picked four wickets each. In response, Pakistan were restricted on 268 and Abdullah Shafique was the highest scorer with a knock of 81 runs. Pat Cummins registered a five-wicket haul.