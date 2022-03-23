 user tracker image
    PAK vs Aus | Twitter reacts to the banter between Shaheen Afridi and David Warner

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Shaheen Afridi was seen trying to sledge David Warner

    Twitter

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 6:38 PM

    Australia and Pakistan are playing the third match of the Test series between them in Lahore and the hosts are trailing by 134 runs at the end of third day. Spectators witnessed a fiery moment between Shaheen Afirid and David Warner as the former tried to sledge Warner after he defended a delivery.

    The third Test of the series between Australia and Pakistan played in Lahore is getting interesting. Australia scored 391 runs batting first. Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green were the highest run-scorers with 91 and 79 runs respectively. Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah picked four wickets each. In response, Pakistan were restricted on 268 and Abdullah Shafique was the highest scorer with a knock of 81 runs. Pat Cummins registered a five-wicket haul. 

    As Australia batted in the last session, there was a moment of banter between him and David Warner. Shaheen tried to sledge Warner after he defended a delivery. 

    Here is how Twitter reacted to the incident. 

    Little Banter!

    Warner:)

    LOL!

    The difference is big!

    LOL!

    😅😅😅

    Pushpa!

    Shaheen is 6'6''.Damn!

    He now enjoys it!

    How can you not love this?

    Old Man?

    David Pushparaj Warner!

