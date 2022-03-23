PAK vs Aus | Twitter reacts to the banter between Shaheen Afridi and David Warner

Today at 6:38 PM
Australia and Pakistan are playing the third match of the Test series between them in Lahore and the hosts are trailing by 134 runs at the end of third day. Spectators witnessed a fiery moment between Shaheen Afirid and David Warner as the former tried to sledge Warner after he defended a delivery.
The third Test of the series between Australia and Pakistan played in Lahore is getting interesting. Australia scored 391 runs batting first. Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green were the highest run-scorers with 91 and 79 runs respectively. Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah picked four wickets each. In response, Pakistan were restricted on 268 and Abdullah Shafique was the highest scorer with a knock of 81 runs. Pat Cummins registered a five-wicket haul.
As Australia batted in the last session, there was a moment of banter between him and David Warner. Shaheen tried to sledge Warner after he defended a delivery.
Here is how Twitter reacted to the incident.
Little Banter!
What a way to conclude the day 😄 #BoysReadyHain l #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/FafG8lkVTT— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 23, 2022
Warner:)
Love this between Shaheen and Warner. No ruuuuun! #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/5hMFTLxZVR— Auni Akhter (@AuniAkhter) March 23, 2022
LOL!
Number of test centuries scored by Warner - 24— Naman Shah (@NamanShah2607) March 23, 2022
Number of test matches Shaheen has played - 24
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Baap Baap hota hai😁#PAKvsAUS pic.twitter.com/p9nfNhYigT
The difference is big!
#warner vs #ShaheenShahAfridi 🔥❤ Love to see this! Their height difference 😂😂🙈 pic.twitter.com/KK9X909Fid— Fatima Nazir.10 (@FatimaN93274700) March 23, 2022
LOL!
Warner to shaheen- aise na mujhe tum dekho sine se lagalu ga— ♡ (@gilllivesindil) March 23, 2022
Has anyone checked David Warner for razor blades and sandpaper after that devastating spell of reverse for the Aussie pacers?— Dan Kennett (@DanKennett) March 23, 2022
Pushpa!
Shaheen say out ho na yar nai to acha nai hoga— fooDie (@krunalmini) March 23, 2022
Warner jukega nai sala 🤣
Shaheen is 6'6''.Damn!
Warner is pretty short but Shaheen is 6'6"— Duke Leto Beardtreides (@GiaccAttack) March 23, 2022
He now enjoys it!
In his younger days a photo like this would likely mean that Warner was getting involved in an unpleasant confrontation. Now you know he’s just ready to disco. #PAKvAUS https://t.co/dZx9sgT68R— Kevin Yam 任建峰 (@kevinkfyam) March 23, 2022
How can you not love this?
@davidwarner31 #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/rmdC8E5z1F— Muhammad Ali🇵🇸🇵🇰 (@dead_ly_soul) March 23, 2022
Old Man?
David Warner: pic.twitter.com/w1MnmbyJPq— 𝐅𝐚𝐭𝐡 (𝐒𝐢𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐱𝐱𝐞𝐝² + 𝐏𝐟𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐫’𝐝) (@SmudgeStan) March 23, 2022
David Pushparaj Warner!
David Raj Warner:Main jhukega nhi 😎— Avengers (@tonyfan_avenger) March 23, 2022
