Jason Roy handed a two-match ban for undisclosed misconduct by ECB

Today at 2:23 PM
England batsman Jason Roy has been fined for an undisclosed misconduct by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). Roy has been handed a two-match suspension and is also fined 2500 pounds. The disciplinary action was taken by the Cricket Discipline Commision. However, the statement from the board does not exactly point out the action which caused such penalties. The statement also read that the suspension will be for 12 months depending on good behaviour.
"The CDC has announced its sanction on Jason Roy after he admitted a charge of conducting himself in a manner which may be prejudicial to the interests of cricket or which may bring the game of cricket, the ECB and himself into disrepute, in breach of ECB Directive 3.3," the board said in a statement.
"Suspended from the next two England matches for which he is eligible for selection, but that punishment should be suspended for 12 months dependent on good behaviour".
Roy has played 98 ODIs and 50 T20Is for England. He pulled out from the IPL earlier saying this month the event had taken a toll on him from the past three years.
