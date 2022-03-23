Jason Roy handed a two-match ban for undisclosed misconduct by ECB

England batsman Jason Roy has been fined for an undisclosed misconduct by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). Roy has been handed a two-match suspension and is also fined 2500 pounds. The disciplinary action was taken by the Cricket Discipline Commision. However, the statement from the board does not exactly point out the action which caused such penalties. The statement also read that the suspension will be for 12 months depending on good behaviour.