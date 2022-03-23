IPL 2022 | Whole country would be watching Hardik Pandya, says Ravi Shastri

"Virat is not captaining anymore, but Rohit has also been outstanding, especially in white ball. India will be looking at who will be captaining the team (in future) - there is Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul. India will be looking for a solid captain for the future and here is the opportunity That is the beauty of the IPL, last IPL we saw Venkatesh Iyer, no one had heard of him and by the time it got over he was in Indian team. So, you expect the unexpected" Ravi Shastri said.