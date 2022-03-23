IPL 2022 | Virat Kohli should be batting as an opener, asserts Daniel Vettori

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli 's batting position for the upcoming season has become a talking point once again. Virat Kohli's batting slot is an area that is discussed every year by cricket experts as well as fans. The reason for the debate surrounding it has taken steam after Faf du Plessis joining RCB for IPL 2022. With du Plessis as the new captain of the side who is also a top order batter speculation surrounding Virat Kohli's batting position have intensified.

Ex-RCB skipper and coach Daniel Vettori had his say on the matter. In last year's IPL, RCB had Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal opening for them. Daniel Vettori is of the opinion that Virat Kohli should be opening the batting once again as it makes complete sense.

Daniel Vettori on ESPNCricinfo said, “I think every year this is a discussion point. Every year, by the time the season finishes, Virat Kohli opening becomes the right option. It's irrelevant who is at the other end. I think he performs better in situations where he is allowed more time and his stroke-making is more successful in those first six overs”.

The former New Zealand cricketer also said that field restrictions allow Virat Kohli to score runs at a quick pace. “That allows him to settle during the middle overs and then his death over batting is exceptional. A lot of things have to go his way to get to those death overs but I believe when he is able to settle up at the top of the order that is when he is at his best” said Daniel Vettori.