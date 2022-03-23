IPL 2022 | Ravi Shastri slams BCCI's conflict of interest clause which prevented him from doing commentary

Ravi Shastri opened up about why he was absent from the commentary box since 2017. Shastri who is known to voice his opinion and does not mince his words said it was because of the 'stupid' conflict of interest clause which is there in the BCCI constitution which did not allow him.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri explained his absence from the commentary box for the past few years. The legendary cricketer slammed the "stupid" conflict of interest clause which did not allow him to do commentary in the Indian Premier League while he was working with the Indian team as head coach. Ravi Shastri during a press conference organised by Star Sports said, "This is the 15th edition of the IPL, I did the first 11 years and then thanks to some stupid conflict of interest clause that exists in some stupid constitution that binds us, you could not do the last few seasons". Ravi Shastri also talked about Siresh Raina who will be a part of the commentary box in the IPL for the first time. Suresh Raina was unable to find any buyers in the mega auction that took place in Bengaluru last month. Speaking about Raina's IPL exploits, Shastri said: "You call him Mr. IPL, I could not disagree. He lit up the IPL, to play consecutive seasons for a team without missing a match is a real big compliment in itself. He is one of the highest scorers in the history of the competition."