IPL 2022 | Mohammed Shami is a wicket-taker, says Gujarat Titans coach Ashish Nehra

Today at 10:29 AM
Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami is one of the best in the world at the moment as he can trouble batters in any part of the world. Shami will be playing for Gujarat Titans in the IPL this year received praise from his coach Ashish Nehra as he feels the right-arm pacer is a wicket-taking bowler.
Mohammed Shami is one of the best pacers in world cricket right now. The Indian fast bowler has delivered for the country in all formats of the game and has gone from strength to strength in the past few years. Mohammed Shami's ability to trouble batters is well known despite the conditions and the opposition that he is up against. This year, Mohammed Shami will be playing for the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after being bought by the franchise during the mega auction which took place last month.
Gujarat Titans coach Ashish Nehra praised Mohammed Shami and feels that he is as good as Jasprit Bumrah. Ashish Nehra is quite happy with the squad that the Gujarat Titans have put together and also said that he has a lot of faith in Shami's abilities.
During a chat with Boria Majumdar on his show, 'Backstage with Boria' Ashish Nehra said, "We have a combination of everything and that is very important. Somebody like Shami… people have gone for 10 crore, 12 crore, 14 crore… but here is Shami. I have always believed in him. People might be saying 'Oh, white-ball format, not much impressive numbers'. Numbers in T20 formats are as it is very close. In the end, how you use a player. Here you are talking about a guy who has really bowled well".
Ashish Nehra added, "When it comes to Shami, I keep him absolutely on par with Jasprit Bumrah. Even when you see white-ball cricket, be in T20 or ODIs, maybe Bumrah’s economy rate is 7.5 and Shami can be 8.2, 8.5, but look at his strike-rate. He is a wicket-taker. When you have somebody like Shami and his experience, you cannot ask for anything better".
