IPL 2022 | Mohammed Shami is a wicket-taker, says Gujarat Titans coach Ashish Nehra

Mohammed Shami is one of the best pacers in world cricket right now. The Indian fast bowler has delivered for the country in all formats of the game and has gone from strength to strength in the past few years. Mohammed Shami's ability to trouble batters is well known despite the conditions and the opposition that he is up against. This year, Mohammed Shami will be playing for the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after being bought by the franchise during the mega auction which took place last month.