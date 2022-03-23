IPL 2022 | Delhi Capitals is one of the strongest team with overseas and the Indian player, reckons Shane Watson

The upcoming season of the Indian Premier League is set to start from March 26 and Shane Watson have roped in Delhi Capitals as assistant coach. Watson has stated that Capitals is one of the strongest squad with overseas and Indian players which makes the team a strong contender for the title.

IPL 2022 is all set to start from March 26 and Chennai Super Kings will be up against Kolkata Knight Riders in the season opener. The tournament will have two more participant teams and will feature more matches. Many franchises have added new members in their coaching staff. Delhi Capitals (DC) have also roped in Shane Watson as the assistant coach.

Reflecting on the upcoming season, Watson said that DC is one the strongest squad with the kind of overseas and Indian players they have.

"The one thing that stands out for me is the squad. It is certainly one of the strongest with overseas and Indian players," he said in a pre-season media interaction.

"DC have been close to winning the title and I feel they have what it takes to cross the line. There are not too many hole in the squad let alone team."

Rishabh Pant will lead the side for the upcoming season. Watson said that he finds Prithvi Shaw fascinating.

“Looking forward to getting to know Pant, finding out what exactly makes him tick and finding out how I can help him in any way possible,” Watson stated.

“Prithvi Shaw is someone I find very fascinating. The talent this young guy has is spectacular. He has incredible skill. Another guy I'm looking forward to working with is Shardul Thakur.”

"I worked with him (Thakur) in CSK. He's and extremely skilful cricketer and is continuing to get better. We are seeing his skill with the ball and quite a few glimpses with the bat as well. He is a genuine all-rounder in all formats, specially T20."