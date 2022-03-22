Women’s World Cup 2022 | India hammer Bangladesh by 110-runs to register third win of the tournament

There was turn on the pitch and the Indian spinners used it impressively from the start. Bangladesh were bundled out for 119 runs and Sneh Rana was the leading wicket-taker with four dismissals for 30 runs including two maiden overs. Yastika Bhatia was adjudged as the Player of the Match courtesy of her brilliant knock of 50 runs. India are now placed third in the points table with one match against South Africa yet to be played.