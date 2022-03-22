Women’s World Cup 2022 | India hammer Bangladesh by 110-runs to register third win of the tournament

Today at 2:02 PM
India has received a massive boost to their net run rate winning against Bangladesh by a significant margin of 110 runs and it also strengthens their chances to enter the semi-finals. Yastika Bhatia notched up 50 runs playing a crucial role with the bat and Sneh Rana picked four scalps.
India registered their third win of the tournament in the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 beating Bangladesh by 110 runs. The win has boosted the net run-rate of the team massively but their chances to enter the semi-final might rely on the result of other matches. India won the toss and opted to bat first.
The opening pair of Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma provided a decent start of 74 runs for the first wicket. However, three wickets fell in quick time and the team was on 74/3. Yastika Bhatia was the most impressive batter as she scored 50 runs from 80 balls. Shafali was the second-highest scorer with 42 runs from 42 balls. Ritu Moni picked three wickets for Bangladesh.
There was turn on the pitch and the Indian spinners used it impressively from the start. Bangladesh were bundled out for 119 runs and Sneh Rana was the leading wicket-taker with four dismissals for 30 runs including two maiden overs. Yastika Bhatia was adjudged as the Player of the Match courtesy of her brilliant knock of 50 runs. India are now placed third in the points table with one match against South Africa yet to be played.
