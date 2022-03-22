 user tracker image
    WATCH | Batters hilarious way of taking guard leaves opposition confused

    Batter confused the opposition wit his stance while batting

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 12:49 PM

    The Malaysian Cricket Board T20 clubs invitation tournament 2022 is going on recently and a hilarious incident occurred where the batter was seen taking the guard twice which left the opposition confused. The hilarious incident occurred during a game between Royal Warriors and KL Stars.

    Malaysian Cricket Board T20 Clubs invitation tournament is going on currently ad the tournament sometimes produces some unusual moments. One such funny incident occurred between a match which left everyone confused. During a match between Royal Warriors and KL Stars. Royal Warriors batted first and scored 125/7. In response to the opposition, the opposition was bundled out on 74 runs. 

    Harinderjit Singh produced a hilarious moment ahead of the final ball of the third over of the Warriors innings. He was first seen taking guard like a left-handed batsman and so the field was adjusted according to it. However, the batter changed his stance later and the fielding have to re-adjust the field. 

