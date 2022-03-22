WATCH | Batters hilarious way of taking guard leaves opposition confused

Today at 12:49 PM
The Malaysian Cricket Board T20 clubs invitation tournament 2022 is going on recently and a hilarious incident occurred where the batter was seen taking the guard twice which left the opposition confused. The hilarious incident occurred during a game between Royal Warriors and KL Stars.
Harinderjit Singh produced a hilarious moment ahead of the final ball of the third over of the Warriors innings. He was first seen taking guard like a left-handed batsman and so the field was adjusted according to it. However, the batter changed his stance later and the fielding have to re-adjust the field.
Never seen anything like this before in all my years of cricket 🤣🤣— Harinder Sekhon (@harinsekhon9) March 21, 2022
Just wait for it..🤣 pic.twitter.com/HOO82voD5y
