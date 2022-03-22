Pak vs Aus | Steve Smith scripts a historic record overtaking Kumar Sangakkara and Sachin Tendulkar

Today at 7:18 PM
Steve Smith has been in absolutely terrific form against Pakistan in the Test series and he has scored three fifties from three games so far. Smith played a knock of 59 runs and achieved a milestone scoring most runs after 150 Test innings leaving behind some of the great batters from the past.
Australia are playing against Pakistan in a three-match series and the first two Tests have been ended in a draw. In the second Test Australia scored 391 runs batting first. Steve Smith has been in amazing form for the team and has been a major contributor in the batting unit. He has scored 78 and 72 in the first and the second Test respectively.
Smith has registered another fifty-plus score but he also scripted a record surpassing Kumar Sangakkara. Smith now has 79993 runs - most by a batsman after the completion of 150 Test innings. Sangakkara stands at second place with 7913 runs. Indian trio of Sachin Tendulkar (7,869), Virender Sehwag (7,694), and Rahul Dravid (7,680) are next in the list.
Other than Smith, Usman Khawaja scored 91 runs. Cameron Green and Alex Carey also scored the fifties for Australia. Pakistan are poised on 90/1 by the end of the second day of the Test. Australia will be looking to win the game in third Test as the World Test Championship points are at stake. They will now need their bowlers to wrap up the opposition in quick time to secure a victory.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.