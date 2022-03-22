IPL 2022 | Virat Kohli wants to enjoy his cricket, reveals Irfan Pathan

“You play a minimum of 14 games and that is a lot for any cricketer, but for guys like Kohli who's been tremendous and is a modern-day legend. There's no doubt about it. So many games He will definitely go out there and perform and we will see the Virat Kohli, the kind of expressive Kohli we see but more fun because he doesn't have that kind of responsibility right now being the captain and when you are a captain you are looking after the result, you're looking after the other team's strategy, the playing XI...he won't have that kind of responsibility he will love that” Irfan Pathan added.