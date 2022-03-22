IPL 2022 | Virat Kohli wants to enjoy his cricket, reveals Irfan Pathan

Today at 10:01 AM
Former Indian fast bowler Irfan Pathan talked about the conversation that he had with Virat Kohli recently. The former left-arm pacer revealed that Virat Kohli during their chat told him that he wants to enjoy his cricket and is focused on the fact that the batter wants to express himself.
The Indian Premier League is set to begin from March 26 and fans as well as the players will be raring to go. A major change that everyone will witness in the upcoming season is the fact that Virat Kohli will not be the captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Virat Kohli had announced his decision to quit RCB captaincy last year right before the beginning of the second half of the cash-rich league which was played in the UAE. The franchise has appointed Faf Du Plessis as their skipper for IPL 2022.
Former India fast bowler Irfan Pathan talked about the kind of role Virat Kohli will play in RCB this year. During a conversation on Star Sports show 'Game Plan' Irfan Pathan said, "“I recently had a great chat with Virat Kohli and one thing he was constantly saying was that I want to enjoy my cricket, I want to go out there are express myself - and RCB will give him that kind of pleasure. He's not a captain, but he'll definitely be an on-field mentor for RCB and I think he will enjoy that role as well where he will, go out there and express himself”.
“You play a minimum of 14 games and that is a lot for any cricketer, but for guys like Kohli who's been tremendous and is a modern-day legend. There's no doubt about it. So many games He will definitely go out there and perform and we will see the Virat Kohli, the kind of expressive Kohli we see but more fun because he doesn't have that kind of responsibility right now being the captain and when you are a captain you are looking after the result, you're looking after the other team's strategy, the playing XI...he won't have that kind of responsibility he will love that” Irfan Pathan added.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.