IPL 2022 | Royal Challenger Bangalore adds uncapped Afghanistan spinner Izharulhaq Naveed to the squad as net bowler

Ahead of the IPL 2022, Royal Challengers Bangalore have roped in Afghanistan uncapped spinner Izharulhaq Naveed as net bowlers for their preparation of the upcoming season. Naveed was impressive in the Under-19 World Cup for Afghanistan earlier this year picking four wickets from six games.
The hype for the IPL 2022 is high as the season will be played 10 teams and more fixtures this year. Royal Challengers Bangalore are still looking for a title win in IPL in spite of the presence of star players in their team. The leadership of the team has been handed to Faf Du Plessis and they will hope for a change in the fate of the franchise. In a recent development, Royal Challengers Bangalore have roped in Afghanistan uncapped spinner Izharullhaq Naveed as net bowler.
Naveed confirmed the update by posting his selfie with the jersey on social media and this comes after the 18-year old leg-spinner was impressive in the ICC Under-19 World Cup. He had taken four wickets in six matches with a superb economy rate of 3.63. It will be a learning curve for the leggie as he will bowl to the likes of Virat Kohli, Faf Du Plessis, and Glenn Maxwell. He might also turn out a future prospect for an of the franchises in IPL.
Du Plessis bring a lot of leadership experience along with him and he would like the team to start the tournament on a winning note against Punjab Kings on March 27.
