IPL 2022 | Royal Challenger Bangalore adds uncapped Afghanistan spinner Izharulhaq Naveed to the squad as net bowler

Naveed confirmed the update by posting his selfie with the jersey on social media and this comes after the 18-year old leg-spinner was impressive in the ICC Under-19 World Cup. He had taken four wickets in six matches with a superb economy rate of 3.63. It will be a learning curve for the leggie as he will bowl to the likes of Virat Kohli, Faf Du Plessis, and Glenn Maxwell. He might also turn out a future prospect for an of the franchises in IPL.