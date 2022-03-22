IPL 2022 | MS Dhoni is no longer same finisher that he was few years back, says Reetinder Sodhi

MS Dhoni will be back in action for the first time this year when he takes the field against Kolkata Knight Riders match against Chennai Super Kings on March 26, 2022. The former Indian captain has not played any competitive cricket for almost five months and cricket experts feel it won't be easy for MS Dhoni to play the finisher's role this season. In the last two editions of the IPL that MS Dhoni has featured in the lower order batter has not been able to deliver with the bat.