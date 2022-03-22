IPL 2022 | MS Dhoni is no longer same finisher that he was few years back, says Reetinder Sodhi

Today at 8:41 AM
MS Dhoni will be back in action for the first time this year when he takes the field against Kolkata Knight Riders match against Chennai Super Kings on March 26, 2022. The former Indian captain has not played any competitive cricket for almost five months and cricket experts feel it won't be easy for MS Dhoni to play the finisher's role this season. In the last two editions of the IPL that MS Dhoni has featured in the lower order batter has not been able to deliver with the bat.
Last season MS Dhoni played 16 games for Chennai Super Kings and scored 114 runs with the highest score of 18* with an average of 16.28 and a strike rate of 106.54. Former India cricketer Reetinder Sodhi feels it won't be easy for MS Dhoni to play the role of a finisher.
During a conversation with India News Reetinder Sodhi said, "MS Dhoni has to bat up the order because he is no longer the same finisher that he was known to be a few years back. If he takes his time, comes in the 10th or 11th over, he can hit the lusty blows later. MS Dhoni knows that he is the key to CSK's prospects".
This year Ravindra Jadeja's role will be a very important one for CSK according to former India cricketer Reetinder Sodhi.
Reetinder Sodhi said, "Ravindra Jadeja's form will be very important. The way he batted in the Mohali Test match, the way he is bowling, are great signs for Chennai that if he picks form, he can take Chennai to the IPL final. Ravindra Jadeja, Dhoni - all these big players have to take a lot of responsibility".
It will be interesting to see how things pan out for the defending champions in IPL 2022.
