IPL 2022 | Kolkata Knight Riders can use Varun Chakravarthy during death overs, feels Irfan Pathan

Today at 2:41 PM
A new-look Kolkata Knight Riders under Shreyas Iyer's leadership might have to face a few challenges when it comes to death bowling this season. With Lockie Ferguson no longer a part of their squad it remains to be seen how the team tackles the death bowling conundrum in the IPL this year.
Kolkata Knight Riders will face Chennai Super Kings in the first match of the Indian Premier League this year. The Indian Premier League will kick off on March 26 but before that KKR have a major issue to address before the start of the season and that's death bowling. Last year, Lockie Ferguson did the job for the Kolkata-based franchise and helped them reach the final. However, this year they are left with only Andre Russell who has done the job in previous seasons for them.
It will be important for Shreyas Iyer and the management to address the issue and figure out who could do the job for them this time around. Former Indian fast bowler Irfan Pathan has an interesting take on the whole scenario. The former left-arm pacer is of the opinion that Varun Chakravarthy can be used during that period by KKR.
Irfan Pathan during a conversation on Star Sports show 'Game Plan' explained how Kolkata Knight Riders can go about it. He said, "The question that needs to be asked about KKR is their death bowling and I think they can solve their puzzle by adding a couple of overs of Varun Chakravarthy at the death overs. It is a big call because you have Sunil Narine, whom you can bowl just after the powerplay, in the middle overs and maybe keep two overs for Varun, but also keep two overs for him in the death."
Irfan Pathan added, “Then I think things become much easier. Shivam Mavi can bowl one over, Umesh Yadav can bowl one over. Maybe if Andre Russell is fit he can bowl two overs but if you can find somewhere for Varun to bowl at the death it will look much better than what it is right now”.
