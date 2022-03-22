IPL 2022 | Kolkata Knight Riders can use Varun Chakravarthy during death overs, feels Irfan Pathan

Irfan Pathan during a conversation on Star Sports show 'Game Plan' explained how Kolkata Knight Riders can go about it. He said, "The question that needs to be asked about KKR is their death bowling and I think they can solve their puzzle by adding a couple of overs of Varun Chakravarthy at the death overs. It is a big call because you have Sunil Narine, whom you can bowl just after the powerplay, in the middle overs and maybe keep two overs for Varun, but also keep two overs for him in the death."