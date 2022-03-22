IPL 2022 | I am very, very sure Hardik Pandya is going to bowl in this IPL, opines Dinesh Karthik

Today at 9:16 AM
Hardik Pandya will be captaining the Gujarat Titans in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League which also marks his debut as captain in the cash-rich league. Hardik Pandya's bowling has been a topic of debate for quite a while but Dinesh Karthik feels the Gujarat skipper will bowl in IPL.
Hardik Pandya will return to competitive cricket for the first time since the conclusion of India's T20 World Cup campaign last year in November. The all-rounder has been out of the Indian team due to injury concerns. With the Indian Premier League becoming a ten-team tournament, Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Supergiants are the two new teams that have been added for IPL 2022. Hardik Pandya has been roped in as the skipper of the Gujarat franchise. This marks the debut of Hardik Pandya as a skipper in the IPL.
Veteran India wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik feels Hardik Pandya as skipper is an interesting choice and how he goes about it will be something to watch. During a chat with Cricbuzz, Dinesh Karthik said, "For me, I am very keen to see how Gujarat Titans go because personally, I feel Hardik Pandya is a very interesting choice as captain. He has all the flamboyance... whether he can transfer that into his teammates (remains to be seen). He's somebody who's very confident about his abilities and in many ways, walks the talk. It will be very interesting to see his kind of leadership, the way he takes that team forward".
Dinesh Karthik further added and said, "He's got all the skills that have been in great all-rounders who've done well for their countries... He's got [a] great attitude, obviously he's a very flashy batsman, I am very, very sure he's going to be bowling in this IPL and we all know he's a terrific fielder so personally, he's going to be in a good nick. But... he's the leader of a team now so how he's able to guide the youngsters is going to be a very interesting watch this season".
