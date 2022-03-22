IPL 2022 | I am very, very sure Hardik Pandya is going to bowl in this IPL, opines Dinesh Karthik

Veteran India wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik feels Hardik Pandya as skipper is an interesting choice and how he goes about it will be something to watch. During a chat with Cricbuzz, Dinesh Karthik said, "For me, I am very keen to see how Gujarat Titans go because personally, I feel Hardik Pandya is a very interesting choice as captain. He has all the flamboyance... whether he can transfer that into his teammates (remains to be seen). He's somebody who's very confident about his abilities and in many ways, walks the talk. It will be very interesting to see his kind of leadership, the way he takes that team forward".